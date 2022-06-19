Ranking the eight Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums based on capacity

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will begin on 21 November, with Senegal playing the Netherlands in the opening game. This is the first time a World Cup will take place during the regular season and will be held in November and December. Qatar is a growing force in football, and their ownership of Paris Saint-Germain has given them a strong foothold in the sport.

The country also hosted the recent Club World Cup, which Chelsea won. As with any host country, Qatar has invested a lot of money into eight stadiums to host the games. Given the extreme heat in Qatar, these stadiums will have air conditioning built into them. Given the competition is months away, let's rank the eight stadiums that will host the games.

#8 Al-Janoub Stadium - Capacity - 40,000

General Views of Al Wakrah Stadium

Al-Janoub Stadium was formerly known as the Al-Wakrah Stadium and is located in Al-Wakrah. It was inaugurated in August 2019 and is one of the stadiums that was built for the World Cup. Zaha Hadid, an Iraqi architect, designed the stadium. The stadium has a retractable roof which will be useful during the day when the heat is intense.

ParametricArchitecture @parametricarch



📸 Photographs: Amazing photographs captured by World Walkerz from the Al-Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The 40,000-seat stadium designed by @ZHA_News is one of the eight stadiums to host matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.📸 Photographs: @world_walkerz Amazing photographs captured by World Walkerz from the Al-Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The 40,000-seat stadium designed by @ZHA_News is one of the eight stadiums to host matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.📸 Photographs: @world_walkerz https://t.co/yOt6DZBxtQ

Al-Wakrah SC plays their football at the stadium in the Qatari Stars League. The stadium will host games from Groups D, G, and H and will also host one Round of 16 game. Some brilliant teams like France, Uruguay, Ghana, and Denmark will grace the pitch.

#7 Al-Thumama Stadium - Capacity - 40,000

Rendered Illustrations Of Qatar 2022 Venues

The Al-Thumama Stadium was one of the stadiums specifically built for the World Cup located in Al-Thumama, Qatar. It is within the Doha area and is quite close to Hamad International Airport. The stadium was designed by the Chief Architect of the Arab Engineering Bureau, Ibrahim Jaidah, to resemble the traditional Taqiyah hat worn by men and boys in the Middle East.

Once the World Cup is over, half of the seats will be removed and donated to other countries. The stadium will host games for Groups A, B, E, and F, along with a Round of 16 games and one quarter-final. Belgium, Spain, the United States, and the Netherlands are just some of the teams that will feature at the stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in October 2021 for the Emir Cup Final.

#6 Stadium 974 - Capacity - 40,000

General Views Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Venues

Stadium 974 is not a temporary name for the stadium, but it is its actual name. It is a unique stadium because it is entirely made from 974 recycled shipping containers. It is a temporary venue and will be dismantled post the World Cup. The stadium is named 974 for Qatar's international dialing code.

Road to 2022 @roadto2022en #Qatar2022 When the sun sets, the lights from Stadium 974 shine even brighter! When the sun sets, the lights from Stadium 974 shine even brighter! 💡 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/yUoDFG4wPA

The stadium was inaugurated in November 2021 as it hosted the opening match of the FIFA Arab Cup between the UAE and Syria. It will play host to Group C, D, G, and H games while also hosting one Round of 16 game. Teams like Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, and Mexico are due to play in the stadium.

#5 Khalifa International Stadium - Capacity - 40,000

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Three

The Khalifa International Stadium, also known as the National Stadium, is one of the oldest stadiums in Qatar. The stadium opened in 1976 and has hosted the Gulf Cup and Asian Games, among other tournaments, given it's a multi-purpose stadium. It is located in the Doha Sports City Complex area along with Aspire Academy, which is renowned for its sporting facilities.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



🗓 Play-off for Third Place, 17 Dec 2022 18:00 + 6 group stage matches & 1 Round of 16 match



Qatar's most historic football venue 🏟 Khalifa International Stadium🗓 Play-off for Third Place, 17 Dec 2022 18:00 + 6 group stage matches & 1 Round of 16 matchQatar's most historic football venue 🏟 Khalifa International Stadium🗓 Play-off for Third Place, 17 Dec 2022 18:00 + 6 group stage matches & 1 Round of 16 match🇶🇦 Qatar's most historic football venue https://t.co/e5GcvQEaZL

The stadium has been renovated for the competition to increase its capacity. The stadium will host games for Groups A, B, E, and F while also hosting a Round of 16 game and the third place game. England, Germany, Croatia, Japan, and Senegal are just some of the teams that will play in this historic stadium.

#4 Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - Capacity - 44,740

Qatar Inaugurates Fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 Venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium is located in Al-Rayyan and is the home of Al-Rayyan Sports Club and Al-Kharitiyath Sports Club. The old stadium was demolished in 2015, and the new stadium has been purposely built with the World Cup in mind. It was inaugurated in December 2020.

The stadium will host Group B, E, and F games and one Round of 16 game. Teams like Wales, Croatia, Japan, and Iran are due to play in the stadium along with other teams.

#3 Education City Stadium - Capacity - 45,350

Media Tour Of Education City Stadium In Doha Ahead Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Education City Stadium is built within the vicinity of several universities in Qatar's education city. It is located in Al-Rayyan but is not far from Doha. The stadium was specifically built for the tournament, but its capacity will be reduced once the competition is over. The stadium will then be used by various university sports teams.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 🏟 Education City Stadium



🗓 6 group stage & 2 knockout stage matches



🧠 A vibrant centre of knowledge, stadium located amid several leading universities 🏟 Education City Stadium🗓 6 group stage & 2 knockout stage matches🧠 A vibrant centre of knowledge, stadium located amid several leading universities https://t.co/bI1RGr5c7O

The stadium hosted its first match in September 2020 and has also hosted some Club World Cup games. It is one of the most sustainable stadiums in the world. It will host Group C, D, and H games along with one Round of 16 game and a quarter-final. Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and France are just some of the teams that will play in the stadium.

#2 Al-Bayt Stadium - Capacity - 60,000

Tunisia v Algeria - FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final

The Al-Bayt Stadium was one of the stadiums built for the World Cup and is also one of the stadiums with a retractable roof. It is located in Al-Khor, which is around 35 km away from Doha. The stadium will host the opening game of the tournament and was inaugurated in November 2021. It is designed to look like traditional tents used in the Middle East.

The stadium will host games for Groups A, B, E, and F along with one Round of 16 game, one quarter-final, and one semi-final. Qatar, Germany, the United States, and Costa Rica, among other teams, will feature at the stadium

#1 Lusail Iconic Stadium (World Cup Final) - Capacity - 80,000

General Views Around Qatar During The FIFA Arab Cup 2021

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is Qatar's largest stadium located in Lusail. It was built for the competition and will host the final of the tournament. Lusail is approximately 23 km from Doha. The stadium is yet to be completed, due to which it has not hosted any games yet.

It will host games for Groups C, G, and H along with one Round of 16 game, one quarter-final, and one semi-final. Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Portugal are just some of the teams that will play in the brand new stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far