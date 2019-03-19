×
'The quality is a bit over-rated'- Former Manchester United star reflects on his time in the Premier League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
60   //    19 Mar 2019, 16:50 IST

Manchester Ibrahimovic once played for United
Ibrahimovic once played for United

What's the story?

Former Manchester United star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has claimed that the Premier League is overrated and revealed that he regrets not coming to England a decade earlier.

In case you didn't know...

The veteran sharpshooter has played with Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and finally, Manchester United in his glittering career.

The Swedish star has played in five different countries and won 12 domestic titles in his decade long career and featured 116 times for his National team.

In 2016, Ibrahimovic moved to England to join Manchester United despite being 34 years old at that time. He featured in 33 games during his time for United and scored 17 goals, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

Currently, Ibrahimovic is playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Ibrahimovic looked back on his time in the EPL, branding the quality of the league overrated and wondering what would have happened if joined 10 years earlier.

He said, "It was exactly like I thought it was. It was very hyped, it was very intense, the pace was very high, it was good but the quality is a bit overrated."
"Overrated from a technical point of view. But it is high pace and intense and if you cannot handle those two things, you cannot survive"
"I don’t regret not having longer in the Premier League. I think everything that happens was meant to happen."
"The only thing is imagine if I came ten years before I came."
"It would be a different story. But I am more sorry for the fans for not coming earlier because they would have seen a different animal."

What's next?

LA Galaxy remains an elite club in the MLS, remains fifth on the Western part of the league after 3 games.

They will play Portland at home before playing Vancouver away in the coming weeks and Ibrahimovic will surely look to play a crucial role in their campaign.

