How Lionel Messi could be FC Barcelona's greatest captain

Faiz Ikram FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 708 // 26 Aug 2018, 13:53 IST

Fc Barcelona with the Spanish super cup 2018

After Andres Iniesta left the Camp Nou at the end of the season, Leo Messi took the captain's armband to lead the Catalans. He had a really good start to the season after winning the Spanish super cup against Sevilla and a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Barcelona had legendary leaders like Carles Puyol, Johan Cruyff, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, but with Messi's ascension as the captain of the club, things could change. The Argentine is Barcelona's biggest player and he needs to do few things to become the best captain. He needs to lead the youth of the team, unlike Xavi, Puyol and Iniesta, Messi doesn't have a legendary Barcelona squad, Messi has a young squad, he has a lot of responsibilities and potential to be a great leader.

Messi has a great experience as a captain as he was the leader of Argentina for 8 years, leading his team to 3 finals, including the world cup final. The 5 time Ballon d'Or and 5-time European golden boot winner has nothing much to prove this season, as we all know what he is capable of. Barcelona heavily rely on their aging players like Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Leo Messi.

Barcelona needs to give chances to young players like Denis Suarez and Arthur Melo plus Messi needs to support them. Another thing Messi needs to do is that he leads Barcelona to their 3rd treble this season, he has a very talented squad plus some great players on the bench and Philippe Coutinho who would play for Barcelona for the first time in the champions league. Barcelona are one of the favorites to win the champions league this season and with Messi leading a really good team, Barcelona could finally win the European crown after 3 years. Messi needs to get a fresh start in order to achieve this goal.