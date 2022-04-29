"The rest will come naturally" - Liverpool superstar says winning Premier League and Champions League could propel him to Ballon d'Or glory

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has insisted that he is focused on helping the Reds win an unprecedented quadruple amidst talk of him winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

With the 2021-22 season nearing an end, there are some serious contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or. Many have tipped Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne to bag the accolade this time around.

Mane, though, is also in the running for the prestigious award, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal earlier this year. The 30-year-old has also helped Liverpool win the EFL Cup win this season.

Several pundits like Gabriel Agbonlahor have tipped Mane to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Benzema, Salah and De Bruyne. It is also worth noting that the Senegal international is placed fourth in the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of April.

Mane, though, has suggested that he is not too concerned about winning the accolade. However, the forward is of the view that winning the quadruple with Liverpool could propel him to Ballon d'Or glory. He said:

“I want to win the Premier League, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cup and I think the rest will come naturally.”

It is worth noting that no African player has won the prestigious award since George Weah in 1995. It remains to be seen if Mane, or Salah, could be the first African to win it since the former AC Milan star.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is a strong contender for the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Sadio Mane had a largely underwhelming 2020-21 campaign with Liverpool, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists from 48 appearances across all competitions. However, he has been in fine form for the Reds this term.

The forward, who has regained his form after moving into a centre-forward, has found the back of the net 20 times from 44 matches already. He has also provided three assists for his team-mates so far this season.

Apart from winning the AFCON with Senegal, he also helped his country qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 30-year-old could now play a key role in Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple.

It is worth noting that Mane has his contract with the Reds expiring at the end of next season. It remains to be seen if this season's performances will be enough to warrant a new deal for him at Anfield.

