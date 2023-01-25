The rise of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag: A breath of fresh air at Old Trafford

There have been huge changes at Manchester United since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the club. He has made an instant impact and the fans are loving it. United are a team very much in the ascendancy, with optimism among the squad on the constant rise.

He came in when United were struggling under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. There was no unity in the team, just like in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's days at the club. Players like Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka kept playing poorly yet started every match. However, things have changed since Ten Hag arrived. They have now accepted their roles and are rising to the challenge of proving themselves.

Ten Hag made it clear to his players that he is the boss. He was able to deal with divisive situations during his tenure. The Cristiano Ronaldo saga has ended with a swift resolution, with the United legend leaving the club for Al-Nassr due to the lack of minutes he got under Erik ten Hag. Players like Rashford and Wan-Bissaka have thrived under the Dutchman.

John Maguire @MUFCSalfordRed Rashford is Red, Rashford is Red. From Wythenshawe, he loves to fight! ……. MUFC! Rashford is Red, Rashford is Red. From Wythenshawe, he loves to fight! ……. MUFC! 👊 https://t.co/ZSwhXmAJEE

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life as he has already scored 20 goals for club and country this season. He has scored in nine consecutive home games; the first United player to do so this century. The recent winner of the Manchester derby was also scored by him. Furthermore, Wan-Bissaka has improved the defensive part of his game this season.

Rashford's stats-2022/23

Competition Total 22/23: 28 17 6 2 - - 2.118' 20 9 3 2 - - 1.621' 4 3 1 - - - 210' 3 4 - - - - 197' 1 1 2 - - - 90

Erik ten Hag is a breath of fresh air following a number of failed Manchester United coaches

Manchester United have failed to win the Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Managers like David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and Jose Mourinho have failed to replicate his success. Jose Mourinho did show some light of hope but his tactics were old and inefficient against modern coaches.

It feels like, after a long wait, United have finally got themselves a modern coach who has a unique approach towards tough opponents. Manchester United were even named as 'title contenders' for the Premier League this season after they defeated Manchester City by two goals to one.

Though they were defeated by Arsenal in a nail-biting contest by 3 goals to 2, they are still in a strong position to finish in the top four this season.

The future looks bright for Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes