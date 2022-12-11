"The Ronaldo problem is not over" - Pundit claims next Portugal manager will have a Cristiano Ronaldo 'problem' to deal with

Former French footballer Frank Leboeuf has warned the next Portugal manager that he will have a Cristiano Ronaldo problem as soon as he joins. The pundit claims that the former Manchester United star will not be keen on leaving the national side if he gets to play in a top league.

Pundits have been calling for Ronaldo to quit the national team after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Morocco knocked out the EURO 2016 winners, which saw the former Real Madrid forward's dream of winning the tournament ended for the fifth time.

Leboeuf was on ESPN FC when he was asked about his opinion on Ronaldo and the forward's international future. He claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be making a decision soon, but it could depend on his next club.

"Well, I think we'll have a very near answer very soon, at least, with the decision that he's going to make to choose the teams that he's going to play for.

"If he plays for a top league, we can expect to see him again with the national team. If he plays for, let's say, more exotic clubsor club, I don't think we can or Portugal can count on him saving the national team."

The former footballer added:

"So we're going to know very soon. But I'm with the guys.I really think that he wants to stay, he wants to come back and he wants to play and start the games that he wants to play. They don't want to want to be in the bench.

"So it's going to be something that they have to decide with a new coach if there is a new one. But the Ronaldo problem is not over because what's going to happen is mostly depending on him."

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent days before the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was released by Manchester United days before the FIFA World Cup after mutually terminating his contract.

The Red Devils were furious with the Portuguese star's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he attacked the owners, board, and the manager.

Al-Nassr are currently leading the chase for Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has denied agreeing to a deal with any club right now.

