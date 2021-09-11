The second coming of Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Solskjaer must start the Portugese star against Newcastle United

After two weeks of building up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, sandwiched by the international break, the Portuguese star is finally ready to make his second debut.

Even better, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star has been talking big since his return. In his very first interview, Ronaldo insisted he wasn’t returning for a holiday.

Rather, he welcomed the pressure, saying he had returned to Manchester United to challenge for trophies and to make history. For a club that hasn’t won any piece of silverware in the last four years, those are huge statements to make.

But this is Ronaldo, a player who has scored goals for fun wherever he’s been and a man who continues to defy age and physical abilities even at 36.

Ronaldo fit and raring to go

Ronaldo is a player who has always looked after himself to ensure that he remains fit, and he hasn’t deviated from that pattern.

The Portuguese had pre-season with Juventus and even played in the Bianconeri’s opening game of the Serie A season. He also enjoyed a good outing with the Portugal national team, where he scored twice in their win over Ireland.

His early return from the international break has also allowed him time to train with his new Manchester United team-mates. It has given him time get accustomed to his new surroundings.

Since his return to Manchester United was announced, Ronaldo has been preparing to reunite with the Old Trafford faithful. He looks ready and raring to start against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ronaldo must start against Newcastle United

In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager, he has made it a habit of slowly transitioning players into the team.

New signings usually start from the bench in the first few weeks – talk of Edinson Cavani, Donny Van De Beek and recently Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, Ronaldo is a different proposition altogether and there is no need to keep him on the bench. He’s experienced enough to walk into the team and make an instant impact.

"He has been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he has played for the national team," said Solskjaer ahead of Saturday’s game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"He has had a good week with us here and he will definitely be on the pitch at some point that is for sure."

Manchester United fans are crying for Ronaldo to start against Newcastle. Based on the manager’s own words, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is ready for it. Solskjaer must now oblige.

