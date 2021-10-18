"The situation could change" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United continue to back Solskjaer but disappointed board expects improvement

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has the club's backing despite failing to deliver favorable results in recent games. That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Red Devils will continue to protect the tactician, although they demand improvements.

"From what I’m told the position of the club is the same as two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago, they are with Solskjaer, they are still backing the manager and they want to protect him," Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying.

"So as of now, Manchester United are not talking to any other manager. They want to continue with Solskjaer, to give him some time, to improve on the tactical side, the technical side of the team, because of course what is going on now is not of Manchester United’s level.

"But they want to continue with this manager, that’s why they extended his contract in the summer."

Manchester United lost to Leicester City 4-2 in their most recent game in the Premier League. They were well dominated by the Foxes and looked far from their best in every part of the field.

Fabrizio spoke about the board's disappointment with the match. He also said that they hope to come back in the Champions League game against Atalanta.

"Of course, at Manchester United the board are disappointed at what they saw in the match against Leicester.

"They are expecting something different in the Champions League in the key double game that is coming against Atalanta in the crucial part of the Champions League group.

"But about the manager, they are still with Solskjaer. They want Solskjaer to change this situation. But if the situation will collapse and Man United will keep going not at top level, then the situation could change.

"So, as of now they are protecting the manager … but if Manchester United are not changing their results the situation could change in a few months.

"Of course, the Champions League clash with Atalanta is so important to understand what is going to happen to Man United’s approach to games, because it’s a brilliant [chance] to show that they’re changing their mentality.

"[The board] are convinced they have the team to compete for the Premier League … it’s up to Ole now. They are protecting the manager but it’s up to him to change this situation."

Manchester United have failed to impress in recent weeks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United going through a rough patch

Despite their promising start to the season, Manchester United have failed to maintain their momentum in recent weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions so far.

They currently rank sixth in the table with 14 points from eight games and are already out of the EFL Cup after falling to a 1-0 loss to West Ham recently. Up next, Manchester United will take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They then have a run of some tough fixtures that include Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the Premier League. There will be a lot of pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver.

