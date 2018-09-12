Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Premier League clubs that spent more than Manchester United 

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
854   //    12 Sep 2018, 08:09 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester United's Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward

At Manchester United's last game against Burnley at Turf Moore fans decided to fly a plane banner over the stadium with the words "Ed Woodward out!". The Manchester United executive vice-chairman has been heavily criticized for his inability to support and get the targets Jose Mourinhio desired.

United legend Gary Neville has also expressed disappointment with the lack of support the club showed their manager in the summer.

"He had to get him Maguire, he had to get him Alderweireld because they wouldn't have made those mistakes, and irrespective of the manager of Manchester United, they need new centre backs.........My view is that Alderweireld and Maguire would have been good options. If it cost £120million to bring them in then that's what you have to do when you are backing Jose Mourinho. You back him."- Gary Neville

Manchester United is currently valued by Forbes as the most valuable football team in the world. Fans have realized that the club-spend this summer did not reflect the financial ability of the club, especially after the ease by which rivals Manchester City won the league last term.

Because of this, fans' frustration has moved away from the manager and towards the club executive board. In United's last two matches Mourinho was even applauded by the Red Devils fans who are becoming more sympathetic to the manager with each game.

Let's have a look at the six Premier League clubs that spent more than United's €83 million this summer.

#1 Everton- €100 million

Everton deadline day signings
Everton deadline day signings

Marco Silva brought in 3 Barcelona players and poached Richarlison from his former employers, Watford.

Signings:

Richarlison(Watford)- €39 million

Yerry Mina(Barcelona)-€30 million

Lucas Digne(Barcelona)-€21 million

Kurt Zouma(Chelsea)-Loan fee €8 million

Andre Gomes(Barcelona)-Loan fee €2million

Bernard(Shakhtar Donetsk)- Free

Total: €100 million

