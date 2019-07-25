Budweiser Experiences announces multi-year global sponsorship with the Premier League and LaLiga

LaLiga FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 34 // 25 Jul 2019, 13:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Budweiser have signed a multi-year global sponsorship deal with La Liga.

Budweiser Experiences today announced multi-year partnerships with two of the top international football leagues, the Premier League and LaLiga. As a long-time partner of the FIFA World Cup™ and supporter of football leagues and several national teams worldwide, Budweiser Experiences is proud to expand its support for the world’s game and connect to more football fans every year.

These new partnerships will activate across five continents and in more than 20 countries* including the United Kingdom, China, South Africa, India, Chile and Nigeria, bringing fans closer to their football heroes through a series of unique programs across the globe.

Budweiser Experiences will launch its global ‘Be A King " campaign in conjunction with these partnerships. This campaign will inspire fans around the world by bringing them closer to the kings of the game.

Activations will include limited edition packaging showcasing the iconic league trophies, exclusive viewing parties, broadcast media assets and content partnership designed to celebrate the greatness of the players on the field and the cultural impact of the players off the field.

“We are excited to kick-off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and LaLiga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe,” said Pedro Earp, Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev. “We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players, and most importantly, the fans.”

Commenting on the same, Kartikeya Sharma, VP Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev said “We are thrilled to partner with two of the top international football leagues - Premier League and LaLiga. Football has been a passion point for Indians and excitement around the sport has only grown over the years in the country. Tapping into this, we want to provide well-curated experiences as well as engaging content to our consumers, creating an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of the beautiful game together with fans locally as well globally.”

Premier League Interim Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to announce Budweiser Experiences as a new Premier League partner. Budweiser Experiences has a track record of innovative football sponsorships, including partnering with the FIFA World Cup™ over many years. We look forward to working together to bring our new partnership to life and capturing the imagination of our fans all over the world.”

LaLiga President Javier Tebas added: “We're committed to growing the passion for football around the world. This historic partnership will only add to the growing excitement and anticipation for this year’s season and we’re thrilled to have them as partners. The global visibility of Spanish clubs will be strengthened thanks to this agreement.”

Extending their efforts in India, Budweiser Experiences will keep up with the sporting frenzy by hosting live match screenings across relevant POCs, specially curated fan parks along with in-home experiences.

Advertisement

Through the course of the season, Budweiser Experiences will also curate exclusive digital content celebrating iconic players, team and match instances, encompassing on-field and behind the scene moments.

Building a more local connect, Budweiser Experiences will also partner with native ambassadors, influencers and fan clubs, to effectively brew the fervour in the country. To add to the overall on-ground sentiment, exciting merchandise will also be made available, ensuring Indian fans are truly part of the occasion.