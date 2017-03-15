The Sportskeeda Writer of the Year awards 2016 - winners announced!

Recognizing the best of the best among Sportskeeda's writers in the year 2016.

by Ned Walters News 15 Mar 2017, 16:34 IST

It's that time of the year again!

There have been a lot of excellent writers who've contributed to Sportskeeda over the last year, and it's only fitting that they are recognized for their skill and effort. To that end, we asked our in-house team and a select group of external writers to vote for the best Sportskeeda writers in 2016, across a number of different categories.

And now, the results are in! Without further ado, here are the winners of the Sportskeeda Writer of the Year awards 2016:

Football Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Amartojit Basu

Anirudh Menon

Ashwin Hanagudu

Liam Flin

Rohith Nair

Sripad

Sunaadh Sagar

Umid Kumar Dey

Winner: Anirudh Menon

Cricket Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Aadya Sharma

Dipankar Lahiri

Gaurav Sashittal

Kaushal Raj

Kislaya Srivastava

Krishna Sripada

Manish Pathak

Shankar Narayan

Shivaditya Shrivastava

Srihari

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian

Winner: Dipankar Lahiri

WWE Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Aditya Rangarajan

Akash Cillanki

Lennard Surrao

Pratyay Ghosh

Riju Dasgupta

Winner: Lennard Surrao

MMA Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Aditya Rangarajan

Sudhir

Winner: Aditya Rangarajan

Indian Sports Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Dipankar Lahiri

Shankar Narayan

Soumalya Moitra

Sudeshna Banerjee

Suromitro Basu

Vikram Mahendra

Winner: Suromitro Basu

Tennis Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Anuradha Santhanam

Ashwin Muralidharan

Neelabhra Roy

Sudeshna Banerjee

Winner: Anuradha Santhanam

Badminton Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Shankar Narayan

Sudeshna Banerjee

Winner: Sudeshna Banerjee

Basketball Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Joe Williams

Sidbreakball

Yash Matange

Winner: Sidbreakball

Hockey Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Saransh Gehlot

Shuvro Ghoshal

Vikram Mahendra

Winner: Vikram Mahendra

Kabaddi Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Abhishek Jain

Saransh Gehlot

Vidhi Shah

Vikram Mahendra

Winner: Saransh Gehlot

Hindi Writer of the Year

Nominees:

Abhishek Nigam

Nishant Dravid

Vijay Sharma

Winner: Abhishek Nigam

Intern of the Year

Nominees:

Abhishek Jain

Amit Sinha

Arvind Sriram

Joseph Jacob

Mayank Mehta

Sagnik Kundu

Sherry Philips

Shyam Sunder

Suyash Maheshwari

Winner: Arvind Sriram

Article of the Year

Nominees:

Abhinav Bindra: A straight-shooter if ever there was one by Vikram Mahendra

Arsene Wenger – Building Arsenal's future while still stuck in the past by Rohith Nair

Associacao Chapecoense de Futbol: Melancholy in Medellin by Anirudh Menon

Beyond the medal race: The inspiring Manish Singh Rawat story that we almost missed by Suromitro Basu

Dark side of Rio Olympics on show as Brazil fans’ boos reduce silver medallist Renaud Lavillenie to tears by Rohith Nair

Declaration bowling – How Yorkshire's strategy to play their worst cricket brought about a thrilling finale by Dipankar Lahiri

Kevin Owens: The last true heel by Alex Podgorski

Our romance with Yuvraj gets a new chapter by Shivaditya Shrivastava

Out of hate, respect – The tale of Manchester United vs Liverpool by Anirudh Menon

SK Indian Football Tribute: VP Sathyan – Remembering the life of a legend by Anirudh Menon

The birth and rise of Polish kabaddi – How Abhishek Sharma overcame insurmountable odds to start a kabaddi revolution in Poland by Saransh Gehlot

The red mists of Keane and Vieira: A tale of two captains by Anirudh Menon

Wayne Rooney – Road to Perdition by Anirudh Menon

Winner: Beyond the medal race: The inspiring Manish Singh Rawat story that we almost missed by Suromitro Basu

Congratulations to all the winners! You will receive a certificate from us soon, and also a shiny new badge that will appear on your writer profile. Keep up the good work!