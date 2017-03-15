The Sportskeeda Writer of the Year awards 2016 - winners announced!
Recognizing the best of the best among Sportskeeda's writers in the year 2016.
It's that time of the year again!
There have been a lot of excellent writers who've contributed to Sportskeeda over the last year, and it's only fitting that they are recognized for their skill and effort. To that end, we asked our in-house team and a select group of external writers to vote for the best Sportskeeda writers in 2016, across a number of different categories.
And now, the results are in! Without further ado, here are the winners of the Sportskeeda Writer of the Year awards 2016:
Football Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Anirudh Menon
Cricket Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Dipankar Lahiri
WWE Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Lennard Surrao
MMA Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Aditya Rangarajan
Indian Sports Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Suromitro Basu
Tennis Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Anuradha Santhanam
Badminton Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Sudeshna Banerjee
Basketball Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Sidbreakball
Hockey Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Vikram Mahendra
Kabaddi Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Saransh Gehlot
Hindi Writer of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Abhishek Nigam
Intern of the Year
Nominees:
Winner: Arvind Sriram
Article of the Year
Nominees:
Abhinav Bindra: A straight-shooter if ever there was one by Vikram Mahendra
Arsene Wenger – Building Arsenal's future while still stuck in the past by Rohith Nair
Associacao Chapecoense de Futbol: Melancholy in Medellin by Anirudh Menon
Beyond the medal race: The inspiring Manish Singh Rawat story that we almost missed by Suromitro Basu
Dark side of Rio Olympics on show as Brazil fans’ boos reduce silver medallist Renaud Lavillenie to tears by Rohith Nair
Declaration bowling – How Yorkshire's strategy to play their worst cricket brought about a thrilling finale by Dipankar Lahiri
Kevin Owens: The last true heel by Alex Podgorski
Our romance with Yuvraj gets a new chapter by Shivaditya Shrivastava
Out of hate, respect – The tale of Manchester United vs Liverpool by Anirudh Menon
SK Indian Football Tribute: VP Sathyan – Remembering the life of a legend by Anirudh Menon
The birth and rise of Polish kabaddi – How Abhishek Sharma overcame insurmountable odds to start a kabaddi revolution in Poland by Saransh Gehlot
The red mists of Keane and Vieira: A tale of two captains by Anirudh Menon
Wayne Rooney – Road to Perdition by Anirudh Menon
Winner: Beyond the medal race: The inspiring Manish Singh Rawat story that we almost missed by Suromitro Basu
Congratulations to all the winners! You will receive a certificate from us soon, and also a shiny new badge that will appear on your writer profile. Keep up the good work!