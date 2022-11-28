“The stats said he never lost the ball – but he was passing it one metre” – Evra aims dig at ex-Arsenal defender as he praises Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has aimed a dig at former Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker while praising Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.
Evra praised how the Argentina international looks composed on the ball and always plays it forward. He then referred to Mertesacker's passing numbers, claiming the German always picked the easiest passes which helped him maintain a good completion rate.
The former France international also named Martinez as one of the best Manchester United signings in recent times.
"This (Martinez) is one of the best signings we’ve had for years at Manchester United. It’s because of his fighting spirit. That’s what United fans want to see – those players have to bleed for the shirt," Evra said on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel.
"People were talking about his height and I was laughing. Some people said I was too small when I arrived in the Premier League as well. When you play with that heart and passion, size doesn’t matter.
"When he gets the ball, he is so clean and composed. Mexico were pressing everywhere [in the World Cup Group C game] but every time he got the ball he was calm and playing forward. That’s what I love.
"He doesn’t play those one-metre balls to the next player. This is easy. When I see those stats – I remember Mertesacker at Arsenal, the stats said he never lost the ball – but he was passing it one metre, I can do that every day.
"But Martinez puts the ball through the lines like Michael Carrick. That’s what he does and I love that. What a player, what a player."
"Top defenders now need to have both sides of the game" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez
Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has also praised Martinez. He believes top defenders need to be good on the ball as well.
"All the other aspects of his game are great," Ferdinand said.
"I remember speaking to Edwin van der Sar and other people at Ajax about him and they all said he was aggressive and tenacious but also great on the ball and can pass. Top defenders now need to have both sides of the game."
Martinez started Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on the bench but was named in the starting XI for their 2-0 victory over Mexico. La Albiceleste will next face Poland in their final group-stage match of the tournament.
