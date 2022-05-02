The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see The Strongest host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.

Despite their domestic success, The Strongest have failed to get going on the continental stage this season. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Libertad in their first game before losing 1-0 to their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture. They faced Caracas in their last Copa Libertadores game, playing out another 1-1 draw.

The Bolivian outfit sit bottom of Group B with just two points picked up so far. They will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition on Tuesday.

Athletico Paranaense have had mixed results on the continental stage this season. They played out a goalless draw against Caracas in their opening game before picking up a 1-0 win over The Strongest. They suffered their first loss last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Club Libertad.

The visitors sit second in the group with four points from three games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this week.

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between The Strongest and Athletico Paranaense. The hosts have won one of those while the visitors have won the other two, including the most recent meeting between the two teams.

The Strongest Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-L

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

The Strongest

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday's game, affording manager Cristian Diaz a complete selection pool.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense

Lucas Fasson came off injured in a league clash against America MG on Saturday and is expected to miss the midweek game as a result.

Injured: Lucas Fasson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

The Strongest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Yvo Calleros, Luis Deminquel, Gonzalo Castillo, Gabriel Esparza; Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino, Rodrigo Amaral; Martin Prost, Enrique Triverio, Henry Vaca

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bento (GK); Luis Orejuela, Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe, Abner Vinicius; Bryan Garcia, Christian, David Terans; Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Agustin Canobbio

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

The Strongest have performed well domestically this season but are winless on the continental stage. They are unbeaten in their last five games and will now be targeting their first Copa Libertadores win of the campaign on Tuesday.

Athletico Paranaense are winless in back-to-back games and have lost three of their last five across all competitions. They are winless on the road in the Copa Libertadores this season and may have to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Prediction: The Strongest 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

