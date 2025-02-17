The Strongest vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

The Strongest will play host to Bahia at Estadio Hernando Siles in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both sides are entering the competition in the second stage following a bye from the first stage.

The Strongest vs Bahia Preview

The Strongest are one of the four representatives of Bolivia in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. They earned qualification after finishing second in the aggregate table of the 2024 Bolivian Primera División. The hosts are making their return after a three-year absence and are about to make their 29th appearance in the competition.

Tigre are enjoying their off-season as the 2025 Bolivian Primera División is set to kick off in April. They have played only one match since the end of last season, in which they drew against Universitario de Vinto 1-1 in a regional friendly tournament. The Strongest and Bahia are set to face off against each other for the first time.

Bahia are one of the eight Brazilian teams competing in this edition. Brazil was offered one additional berth this year thanks to title holders Botafogo. Bahia qualified after finishing in the eighth place in the 2024 Brasileiro Série A. The visitors are appearing for the fourth time since their debut participation in 1960.

Tricolor have been busy with other competitions since the end of the 2024 Brazilian Serie A last December. They have been playing in the Campeonato Baiano – a state league – as well as the Copa do Nordeste – a regional competition. Bahia are undefeated in their last nine matches in all competitions, winning six times.

The Strongest vs Bahia Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Strongest boast seven wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions, drawing once and losing twice.

The Strongest have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

The Strongest are yet to progress beyond the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores while Bahia have reached the quarterfinals once.

Bahia have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

The Strongest have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Bahia have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: The Strongest – D-L-W-W-W, Bahia – W-W-W-D-D.

The Strongest vs Bahia Prediction

The Strongest are conscious of the fact that they need to achieve a good outcome at home ahead of the second leg taking place in Brazil.

Bahia, unlike the hosts, have been active on the pitch, playing in several competitions while in the off-season. That could be an advantage as well.

The Strongest come into this match as the favorites based on experience in the competition and home advantage.

Prediction: The Strongest 2-1 Bahia

The Strongest vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – The Strongest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: The Strongest to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bahia to score - Yes

