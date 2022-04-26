The Strongest vs Caracas prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The Strongest will welcome Caracas to Estadio Hernando Siles for a matchday three fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Club Universitario in the Bolivian Liga Profesional over the weekend. Jair Reinoso scored from the spot in first-half injury time to inspire a win for his side.

Caracas secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan Primera Division. Samson Akinyoola and Saul Briceno scored second-half goals to guide their team to victory over their 10-man visitors.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they currently occupy third spot in Group B with one point. The Strongest sit at the bottom of the standings, level on one point with Wednesday's opponents.

The Strongest vs Caracas Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a win would boost their respective chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The Strongest are currently on a two-game winning streak, having embarked on a four-game run without victory in all competitions. Caracas have managed just two wins from their last 10 matches in all competitions.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Caracas form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

The Strongest vs Caracas Team News

The Strongest

Rodrigo Amaral was given a lengthy ban for assault in the league, while Yvo Calleros is unavailable.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rodrigo Amaral

Unavailable: Yvo Calleros

Caracas

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

The Strongest vs Caracas Predicted XI

The Strongest (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Juan Aponte, Luis Deminquel, Gonzalo Castillo, Saul Torres; Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino, Diego Wayar; Martin Prost, Enrique Triverio, Jeyson Chura

Caracas (4-3-3): Alain Baroja (GK); Rubert Quijada, Carlos Rivero, Sandro Notaroberto, Eduardo Ferreira; Vicente Rodriguez, Manuel Sulbaran, Edson Castillo; Samson Akinyoola, Osei Bonsu, Saul Guarirapa

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

The Strongest vs Caracas Prediction

The Strongest have not had the best start to their Libertadores campaign but their home clash with Carcas offers them an excellent opportunity to get back on track.

The Bolivians have a strong home record and Caracas are likely to struggle with the increased altitude. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: The Strongest 2-0 Caracas

Edited by Peter P