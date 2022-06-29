The Strongest vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

In the 2022 Copa Sudamericana knockouts, The Strongest will host Ceara at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Strongest endured a disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign, dropping to the Copa Sudamericana. They picked up just one win in their first five games in the continental showpiece.

Strongest needed a win in their final group game to advance but fell short, losing 4-1 to Club Libertad. The Bolivian giants have not won a continental title, with their best finish being a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal in 2003.

Ceara, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have found a lot of joy in the continent. They breezed through the group stage, winning all six games and will look to replicate the same in the knockouts now.

The visitors are making their debut in the Copa Sudamericana knockouts this week.

The Strongest vs Ceara Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the first meeting between The Strongest and Ceara. Both teams will target a strong result ahead of the return leg next month.

The Strongest Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Ceara Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-D-D.

The Strongest vs Ceara Team News

The Strongest

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash. Juan Aponte is, however, expected to miss out due to a suspension after receiving a red card in the last group game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Juan Aponte.

Unavailable: None.

Ceara

The visitors have a couple of injured personnel, including Richard, Jael, Dentinho and their Copa Sudamericana top scorer Stiven Mendoza.

Injured: Richard, Stiven Mendoza, Jael, Dentinho.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

The Strongest vs Ceara Predicted XIs

The Strongest (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra; Luis Demiquel, Adrian Jusino, Ismael Benegas, Diego Wayar; Rodrigo Amaral, Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino; Enrique Triveiro, Gabriel Esparza, Martin Sebastian Prost.

Ceara (4-3-3): Jose Ricardo; Nino Paraiba, Messias, Luis Otavio, Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson, Fernando Sobral; Lima, Vina, Cleber

The Strongest vs Ceara Prediction

The Strongest ended a four-game winning streak, marking just their second defeat in their last ten games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last ten home games and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this week.

Meanwhile, Ceara are on a five-game winless run across competitions, failing to score in three outings. They have shown solidity on the road of late, though, and could earn a draw here.

Prediction: The Strongest 1-1 Ceara.

