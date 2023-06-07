The Strongest vs Club Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7, 2023 

The Strongest welcome Club Sporting Cristal to the Estadio Hernando Siles for a Group D fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday (June 7).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Wilstermann in the Bolivian league at the weeken, with Luciano Ursino netting a 22nd-minute winner. Sporting, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 4-2 home win over Cienciano in the Peruvian league.

Marlos Brenner scored and provided an assist in the first half to put the hosts two goals up at the break. Gerald Tavara and Alejandro Hohberg scored within two second-half minutes to give Sporting a four-goal lead before Cienciano scored two late consolation goals.

The Peruvians will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Fluminense. Sporting, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against River Plate.

The draw saw them drop to third spot, having garnered four points from as many games. The Strongest, meanwhile, are second with six points to show for their efforts after four games.

The Strongest vs Club Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Sporting claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Sporting are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning six.

Five of The Strongest's last six games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Six of Sporting's last seven competitive games, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

The Strongest are unbeaten in 12 home games across competitions this term, winning ten.

The Strongest vs Club Sporting Cristal Prediction

The Strongest are in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts. A win will take them one step closer to securing a top-two spot.

The Bolivians have been immaculate in front of their fans, having won their last four games. However, Sporting are no pushovers and could leave La Paz with a positive result. Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: The Strongest 3-1 Sporting

The Strongest vs Club Sporting Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - The Strongest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

