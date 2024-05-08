The Strongest vs Estudiantes de La Plata prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

The Strongest will host Estudiantes de La Plata at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Friday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch of late and will hope they can find better luck when they return to the continental stage this weekend.

They played out a goalless draw against Huachipato in their last group game, profiting from the profligacy of their opponents as they picked up the sole point in a disappointing performance on the road.

The Strongest sit third in Group C with four points from three games. They are level on points with their weekend opponents in second place and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Estudiantes de La Plata, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the Copa Libertadores this weekend. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Gremio last time out in the competition, taking the numerical advantage midway through the second half before conceding the sole goal of the game on the break 10 minutes later.

The Strongest vs Estudiantes de La Plata Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between The Strongest and Estudiantes.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the maiden clash between the two teams last month with Guido Carillo and Edwuin Cetre getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

The Strongest Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-L-W

Estudiantes Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-W-D

The Strongest vs Estudiantes de La Plata Team News

The Strongest

Eyner Romero and Bolivia international Jaime Arrascaita are both injured and will miss out on Friday's game while Fernando Kuqui is a doubt for the clash after picking up an injury against Universitario de Vinto last time out.

Marc Enoumba missed out on the game against Huachipato due to a suspension but should return to the side this weekend.

Injured: Eyner Romero, Jaime Arrascaita

Doubtful: Fernando Kuqui

Suspended: None

Estudiantes de La Plata

The visitors have an almost clean bill of health ahead of their weekend clash, with only midfielder Javier Altamirano set to miss out due to an injury.

Injured: Javier Altamirano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Strongest vs Estudiantes de La Plata Predicted XI

The Strongest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra; Maximiliano Caire, Dario Aimar, Adrian Jusino, Daniel Lino; Daniel Rojas, Leonel Lopez, Luciano Ursino; Joel Amoroso, Bruno Miranda, Gabriel Sotomayor

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matias Mansilla; Eros Mancuso, Luciano Lollo, Zaid Romero, Gaston Benedetti; Santiago Ascacibar, Enzo Perez, Jose Sosa; Tiago Palacios, Edwuin Cetre, Javier Correa

The Strongest vs Estudiantes de La Plata Prediction

The Strongest's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won six of their last seven home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Estudiantes are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won seven of their last eight matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: The Strongest 2-1 Estudiantes de La Plata