The Strongest vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2023

The Strongest will welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Hernando Siles in the Group D clash of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts are winless since their campaign opener against River Plate last month, losing two games in a row. In their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Cristal earlier this month. Nonetheless, they remained in second place in the Group D table thanks to their superior goal difference over Sporting Cristal and River Plate.

The visitors have a 100% record in the competition and need just one more win from their remaining three group-stage games to secure their place in the knockout round. In their previous outing, Germán Cano's hat trick and a second-half brace from Jhon Arias helped them defeat River Plate 5-1 at home.

The hosts are making their third consecutive appearance in the group stage of the competition while the visitors are back in the group stage after missing out last season.

The Strongest vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once in all competitions thus far, with that meeting coming at the Maracana last month. Nino scored the only goal of the game as Fluminense recorded a 1-0 win.

The hosts are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season and their only win in the Copa Libertadores this season also came at home against River Plate last month.

The visitors are winless in their last two games in all competitions, failing to score in these matches. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the Copa Libertadores this season, scoring nine goals in three games.

The Strongest vs Fluminense Prediction

Tigre are at the top of the Bolivian Primeira Division this season but have failed to reproduce their form in the Copa Libertadores. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, scoring at least two goals in six of the eight games.

Fluzão have suffered defeats in two of their last three away games. They have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games in all competitions, failing to score in their last two games. In their only away game in the Libertadores this season, they scored three goals and should be able to return to goalscoring ways.

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo has started all three games in the Libertadores this season for Fluminense and his experience is expected to come in handy for the visitors.

Considering the visitors' impressive form in the competition this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: The Strongest 1-2 Fluminense

The Strongest vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Germán Cano to score or assist any time - Yes

