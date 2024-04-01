The Strongest vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2024 

The Strongest will welcome Gremio to Estadio Hernando Silas for a Copa Libertadores Group C clash on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat away to Tomayapo in the Bolivian Division Profesional a fortnight ago. Matias Noble had an eventful game that saw him receive a first-half yellow card before scoring a brace after the break to inspire the win.

Gremio, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw away to Juventude in the first leg of the Gaucho final.

The Tricolor dos Pampas will turn their focus to the continent, where they kick-start their Libertadores campaign with a visit to La Paz to face The Strongest. Both sides have been drawn in Group C alongside Estudiantes and Huachipato.

The Strongest vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Strongest's defeat to Tomayapo ended their run of five successive games to produce over 2.5 goals.

Gremio are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions (four wins).

The Strongest's last three games have been level at halftime.

Gremio have won just one of their last five away games (two draws).

The Strongest vs Gremio Prediction

The Strongest have won all three home games they have played this season, although they lost their last game away just before the international break.

The Bolivian champions are one of the favorites to progress to the knockout rounds from this group and will be aiming to kick-start their tournament on a winning note. Pablo Cabanillas' side's games this season have been high-scoring, with their defeat to Tomayapo ending a run of five successive games to produce at least three goals.

Gremio are coming into the game on a positive run, having not lost any of their last five games across competitions. Their draw with Juventude ended a four-game winning streak but they still enter this game as the underdogs on paper.

The Strongest will be looking to keep their three-game winning streak at home this season going and we are tipping the hosts to claim all three points with a comfortable win. However, Gremio should have enough quality to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction: The Strongest 3-1 Gremio

The Strongest vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - The Strongest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gremio to score over 1.5 goals