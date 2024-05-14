The Strongest vs Huachipato prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

The Strongest and Huachipato battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to build on their 2-1 comeback win over Nacional Potosi at the same venue in the Bolivian Division Profesional.

Martin Prost gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute while Daniel Rojas drew the game level in first-half injury time. Bruno Miranda scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time.

Huachipato, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Union Espanola in the Chilean Primera Division. Espanola twice took the lead through Ariel Uribe and Franco Frias but their hosts fought back on each occasion through Cris Martinez and Gonzalo Montez.

Javier Sanguinetti's side will turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home in the reverse fixture. The Strongest claimed a 1-0 home win over Estudiantes.

The win left the Bolivians at the summit of Group C, having garnered seven points from four games. Huachipato are second on five points.

The Strongest vs Huachipato Head-to-Head

The two sides shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in April 2024.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Huachipato form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-DW

The Strongest vs Huachipato Team News

The Strongest

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Huachipato

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Los Acereros

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

The Strongest vs Huachipato Predicted XI

The Strongest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Daniel Lino, Adrian Jusino, Aimar Alvarez, Maximiliano Caire; Luciano Ursino, Alvaro Quiroga; Rodrigo Ramallo, Michael Ortega, Joel Amoroso; Enrique Triverio

Huachipato Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Parra (GK); Leandro Diaz, Gonzales, Gazzalo Freire, Felipe Loyola; Gonzalo Montes, Sepulveda Castro, Jimmy Martinez; Cris Martinez, Maximiliano Rodriguez, Julian Brea

The Strongest vs Huachipato Prediction

The Strongest hold a two-point lead at the summit of the standings as the race for qualification to the round of 16 reaches its crescendo. Huachipato are second, albeit with a game in hand.

The Chileans have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses) and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

The Strongest are the pre-game favorites and we are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: The Strongest 2-0 Huachipato