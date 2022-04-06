The Strongest vs Libertad prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022  

The Strongest will welcome Libertad to Estadio Hernando Siles for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback victory away to Guabira in the Bolivian Division Profesional on Tuesday. All four goals in the game came in the final 20 minutes, with the visitors scoring three times in the last 10 minutes to claim the win.

Libertad Asuncion narrowly edged out Guairena in a five-goal thriller. Julio Enciso scored a brace to help Repollero secure a 3-2 away victory in the Paraguayan Primera Division.

They will turn their attention to continental action, where they have been placed in Group B alongside Athletico-PR, Caracas and The Strongest.

Friday's hosts secured their spot in the group stage with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Universidad Catolica in the qualifiers.

The Strongest vs Libertad Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in consecutive editions of the Libertadores in 2018 and 2019. Libertad won three clashes, while one of the fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

The Paraguayans are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their last five matches consecutively. The Strongest have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Libertad form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

The Strongest vs Libertad Team News

The Strongest

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Amaral was given a lengthy suspension for assaulting the assistant referee in the game against Bolivar.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rodrigo Amaral

Libertad

Hugo Martinez has been ruled out with a muscle injury. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: Hugo Martinez

Suspension: None

The Strongest vs Libertad Predicted XI

The Strongest (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Juan Aponte, Luis Deminquel, Gonzalo Castillo, Saul Torres; Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino, Diego Wayar; Martin Prost, Enrique Triverio, Jeyson Chura

Libertad (4-4-2): Martin Silva (GK); Miguel Samudio, Diego Viera, Gilberto Flores, Ivan Piris; Lorenzo Melgarejo, Cristian Riveros, Hernesto Benitez, Rodrigo Bogarin; Roque Santa Cruz, Julio Enciso

The Strongest vs Libertad Prediction

The Strongest are favorites on paper and home advantage also gives them an extra edge. However, Libertad's long unbeaten run and strong run form means they are more than capable of leaving Bolivia with something.

A win for either side would take them to the top of the table, with the two other teams having played out a draw. However, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: The Strongest 1-1 Libertad

