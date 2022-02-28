The Strongest vs Plaza Colonia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The Strongest and Plaza Colonia will battle for a place in the third stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores qualifiers when they square off in their second leg fixture on Tuesday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a 2-0 victory in Uruguay last week. Juan Mascia's first-half brace guided them to victory over their 10-man visitors who were reduced to 10 men in the 33rd minute.

They followed up the win with a 1-1 draw against Fenix on home turf. Fabian Estoyanoff and Daniel Bahia each scored within the first 20 minutes to share the spoils in the Uruguayan Primera Division.

Club The Strongest

Gran victoria en condición de visitante frente a Real Santa Cruz



Real Santa Cruz 🦁 1

Real Santa Cruz 1, The Strongest 2

The Strongest returned to winning ways in the Bolivian Division Profesional after their continental loss. Jeyson Chura and Fernando Saucedo scored in either half to guide them to a 2-1 away victory over Santa Cruz.

The winner of Tuesday's tie will secure progress to the next round of the qualifiers to face either Bolivar or Universidad Catolica.

The Strongest vs Plaza Colonia Head-to-Head

The Strongest have won three of their last five games in all competitions, drawing one.

Plaza Colonia are currently on a three-game unbeaten run. Friday's draw with Fenix halted a two-game winning streak.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Plaza Continua form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

The Strongest vs Plaza Colonia Team News

The Strongest

Gabriel Esparza was suspended following his dismissal in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Gabriel Esparza

Club Plaza Colonia

Imágenes del entrenamiento de hoy en la mañana en las instalaciones del hotel en Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, previo a la revancha de mañana en La Paz, Bolivia



#VamosPatablanca



SOMOS PLAZA

SOMOS COLONIA EN MODO LIBERTADORESImágenes del entrenamiento de hoy en la mañana en las instalaciones del hotel en Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, previo a la revancha de mañana en La Paz, Bolivia, por @Libertadores frente a @ClubStrongest SOMOS PLAZASOMOS COLONIA EN MODO LIBERTADORESImágenes del entrenamiento de hoy en la mañana en las instalaciones del hotel en Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, previo a la revancha de mañana en La Paz, Bolivia, por @Libertadores frente a @ClubStrongest #VamosPatablanca SOMOS PLAZASOMOS COLONIA https://t.co/6knOAusoBD

Plaza Colonia

Ramiro Quintana is a long-term injury absentee for the visitors.

Injury: Ramiro Quintana

Suspension: None

The Strongest vs Plaza Colonia Predicted XI

The Strongest Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guillermo Vizcarra (GK); Gonzalo Castillo, Ismael Benegas, Adrian Jusino; Juan Aponte, Diego Wayar, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Saul Torres; Rodrigo Pereira, Enrique Triveiro

Plaza Colonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nicolas Chialvo (GK); Edhard Greising, Agustin Heredia, Jorge Ayala, Federico Barrendeguy; Leandro Suhr, Alvaro Fernandez, Yvo Calleros, Esteban Garcia; Nicolas Ecequiel, Juan Mascia

The Strongest vs Plaza Colonia Prediction

The Strongest need three unreplied goals to secure progress to the next round and their strong home form will give them the confidence to get the job done.

Plaza Colonia totally dominated proceedings in the first leg but might pay the price for not getting a more convincing advantage. The Uruguayans are likely to sit back and try to absorb the pressure of the home side but we are backing The Strongest to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: The Strongest 3-0 Plaza Colonia

