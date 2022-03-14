The Strongest vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The Strongest and Universidad Catolica will square off in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

Both sides could not be separated in a goalless encounter in the first leg last week, leaving it all to play for in the return leg in Bolivia.

The hosts have not been in action since their goalless draw in Ecuador last week. Universidad Catolica followed up their continental draw with another stalemate at home to Macara in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro.

Santiago Zamora and Anderson Ordones scored second-half goals to help their side snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf, having trailed by two goals at the break.

The Strongest vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head

The first leg clash was the maiden fixture between the two sides and they each still have it all to play for in the second leg.

The home side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, drawing two and winning two each. Universidad Catolica have drawn four out of their last six matches in all competitions.

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-D

The Strongest vs Universidad Catolica Team News

The Strongest

Martin Prost received a first-half red card in the first leg and will miss the return fixture through suspension. Gabriel Esparza is also suspended due to the red card he received against Plaza Colonia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Gabriel Esparza, Martin Prost

Club The Strongest @ClubStrongest

¡Vamos Tigre!

🏟Hernando Siles

19:00 pm

Venta de entradas:

A partir de las 10:00a.m

Boleterías del Estadio

Venta en línea 🏽

bit.ly/3MGHfOG Mañana a disfrutar la fiesta en el Siles 🥳¡Vamos Tigre!🏟Hernando Siles19:00 pmVenta de entradas:A partir de las 10:00a.mBoleterías del EstadioVenta en línea Mañana a disfrutar la fiesta en el Siles 🥳¡Vamos Tigre! 🐯🏟Hernando Siles ⌚️19:00 pm Venta de entradas:A partir de las 10:00a.m 📍Boleterías del Estadio Venta en línea 💻👇🏽bit.ly/3MGHfOG https://t.co/6arDBZTu3x

Universidad Catolica

Andres Ona and Lisandro Alzugaray are both unavailable due to injuries. Darwin Cuero and Jose Carabali were substituted in the first half of the first leg and might not be fit in time for the game on Wednesday.

Injuries: Lisandro Alzugaray, Andres Ona, Darwin Cuero, Jose Carabali

Suspension: None

The Strongest vs Universidad Catolica Predicted XI

The Strongest Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guillermo Vizcarra (GK); Gonzalo Castillo, Ismael Benegas, Adrian Jusino; Juan Aponte, Diego Wayar, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Saul Torres; Rodrigo Pereira, Enrique Triveiro

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Cardenas (GK); Layan Loor, Yuber Mosquera, Rockson Ovando, Gregori Anangono; Facundo Martinez, Kevin Ruales, Santiago Zamora; Ismael Diaz, Cristian Martinez, Walter Chala

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

The Strongest vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Universidad Catolica failed to make their advantage count last week in a game they dominated from start to finish despite having a one-man advantage for over an hour.

The Strongest have a formidable home record, owing to the high altitude of their stadium. This should be a low-scoring game with chances at a premium but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: The Strongest 1-0 Universidad Catolica

Edited by Peter P