“The style of football we want to play fits his assets perfectly” – Rangnick names Manchester United player best suited to playing under him

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has named England winger Jadon Sancho as the player best suited to his tactics.

The Red Devils take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday in the Premier League and will be keen to improve on their recent performances. While addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, Rangnick highlighted Sancho as the player best suited for his tactics.

The 63-year-old also claimed he was interested in signing Sancho during his time at RB Leipzig. But the winger eventually moved to Borussia Dortmund where he became one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga.

Rangnick said:

"I have known Jadon since he was 17. I tried to convince him to join us at Leipzig, in the end, he went to Dortmund. He became one of the best wingers in Germany, if not Europe."

Rangnick also mentioned that the step up from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United was a massive one for the young winger. However, he stressed that the Englishman is perfect for the way the Red Devils want to play.

"The step to a club like Manchester United was a big one for a 21-year-old. The style of football we want to play fits his assets perfectly. I give him my support. I tell him to have a go, the same happened with other players. The same will hopefully happen with players like Marcus Rashford in the next couple of weeks."

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick on Sancho: 'The style of football we play fits perfectly with his assets and his strengths, coming from the left side.' #mufc Rangnick on Sancho: 'The style of football we play fits perfectly with his assets and his strengths, coming from the left side.' #mufc

Sancho finally showing some promise at Manchester United

Sancho moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 in a deal that cost the Premier League giants around £73 million. The former Manchester City starlet had a slow start to life at his new club. He often struggled to break into the starting XI under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the 21-year-old has shown encouraging signs of improvement under Rangnick. He has been one of the rare shining lights for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

GOAL @goal Jadon Sancho is starting to feel comfortable in the Premier League 🤩 Jadon Sancho is starting to feel comfortable in the Premier League 🤩 https://t.co/Vy8tushEkM

He scored his first goal at Old Trafford against Southampton on Saturday in a 1-1 stalemate against Southampton in the Premier League. The England international has scored just four goals in all competitions this campaign and is yet to bag his first assist.

There is no room for doubt that Sancho is yet to live up to his immense potential in Manchester United colours. But he could be one of the key players for the club for many years to come.

