'The subs brought so much energy'- Owen Hargreaves and Michael Owen laud Solskjaer for his role in Manchester United's UCL win

Former Manchester United stars Owen Hargreaves and Michael Owen have heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the substitutions he made against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils claimed a 2-1 victory over Unai Emery's side in their second group game in the Champions League. Villarreal dominated the game in the first half and missed a number of golden opportunities to take the lead and apply pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Manchester United fell behind early in the second half but managed to stage a dramatic comeback. Owen Hargreaves and Michael Owen believe the introductions of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard in the second half made a massive difference. Lingard provided the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time winner.

'The way they lost to Young Boys, it was so important that they got a result and it didn't look like they were going to get one. Villarreal arguably deserved something from the game," Hargreaves told BT Sport.

'When you have players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard that came on really affected the game. Ole Gunnar got his subs right today, brought on players that could affect the game."

'I thought the subs brought so much energy to the game. Cavani and Jesse Lingard, I was surprised Jesse Lingard wasn't the first sub, he's absolutely flying at the moment. I was really impressed with the energy the longer the game went," said Michael Owen.

Villarreal took the lead after 53 minutes after Paco Alcacer found the back of the net. Manchester United left-back Alex Telles netted a stunning volley to equalize for Manchester United just seven minutes later.

Solskjaer's side created a number of goal-scoring opportunities but were unable to convert their chances until Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Manchester United's latest victory was their first in the Champions League this season. The result takes Solskjaer's side to third place in Group F.

Manchester United's poor display against Villarreal in the Champions League is a massive source of concern for Solskjaer

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Despite claiming victory against Villarreal on Wednesday night, Manchester United's dismal first-half performance will be a major source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United were wasteful in possession and were unable to create any noteworthy goal-scoring opportunities. The Red Devils managed to sign most of their top transfer targets this summer. Solskjaer's side, however, seem to lack unity and cohesion on the pitch.

The 20-time Premier League champions will face Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League this month and Atalanta in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will need to improve their performances if they are to challenge for the Premier League title and reach the latter stages of the Champions League this season.

