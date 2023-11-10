"The team is worthless" - Former Liverpool star makes damning claim about Manchester United after UCL loss to Copenhagen

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann doesn't see a bright future for Manchester United and termed the club's current state as sad.

The Red Devils are enduring a horrid season and are currently eighth in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 matches. Erik ten Hag's side have also been eliminated from the EFL Cup and are currently the bottom-placed side in the UEFA Champions League's Group A.

Hamann gave a damning verdict on the Old Trafford club on Sky Sports Australia (via ESPN UK):

"I don't think Manchester United will progress. It is really sad what happened to this club. It's a shadow of its former self. The stadium is falling apart, the team is worthless, so you can only feel for the fans."

The pressure to deliver is mounting on Ten Hag and the Dutch manager has been criticized for failing to give the team a proper identity in terms of their style of play.

United will return to action on November 11 when they take on 17th-placed Luton Town at home. A defeat against newly promoted Luton could see Ten Hag's reign as manager put in serious danger.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants VAR to be scrapped after Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was sent off

Marcus Rashford was sent off the first half of Manchester United's 4-3 away defeat to FC Copenhagen on November 8. While the Englishman's challenge initially looked unintentional, VAR review deemed the offense as red-card worthy.

Rashford's dismissal on the cusp of half-time came when United were in control of the game, leading 2-0. The match changed dramatically after that. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed it shouldn't have been a red card and wrote on X:

"No way is that a red card for Rashford! Hate these slow motion replays & still images that make everything look 10 times worse."

He then called for VAR to be scrapped, writing on X:

"The game has gone! Get rid of VAR, that’s a disgrace."

VAR technology has faced criticism in recent times from players and managers. Rashford's latest dismissal in the UEFA Champions League has added further fuel to the fire.