The theory that makes Watford the Premier League 2018/19 winners

Pranjal Bhardwaj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
670   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:59 IST

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Watford have been in some form this season!

So, in 2014/15 season, a year before the Foxes team was crowned champions of the Premier League, their league stats were 41 points at the 14th place when the season ended. Watford are currently in thunderous form and sit in 3rd place with a 100% win record, recently recording a surprise victory against Wembley outfit Tottenham by 2 goals to 1, but they can't go and win it, can they? Hear us out.

They recorded 11 wins, 8 draws and 19 losses, just edging out relegation, and were amongst the favourites to be relegated next season but they surprised everyone in 2015/16 when they actually won the Premier League title and wrote a fairytale for years to come.

Now, get this! Last year, Watford had an exact carbon copy of Leicester's season and this cannot be mere coincidence. Watford were placed 14th with 41 points and a record of 11 wins, 8 draws, 19 losses! No, we are not joking, this is actually true.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Claudio Ranieri scripted history when he won the title with Leicester in the 2015-16 season

So, as stupid as it may sound, can Javi Gracia's team actually win the premier league in 2018/19? They haven't started out badly, have they? They are above Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United and look really good at the moment as they recorded victories over Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

This has been the news of the day on Twitter where users are even discussing how Troy Deeney is the Jamie Vardy of Watford, while Roberto Pereyra is Riyad Mahrez, Etienne Capoue is N'Golo Kante, and Ben Foster is Kasper Schmeichel. As delusional as it may sound, Watford fans will surely be delighted to hear it.

Can they actually do it? Only time will tell.

Premier League 2018-19 Watford FC Leicester City Riyad Mahrez Troy Deeney Claudio Ranieri
Pranjal Bhardwaj
CONTRIBUTOR
Studying at IIT BHU , football geek.
