The Three Most Underrated Premier League Players This Season

Each season, the Premier League unearths some hidden gems and underrated players that have standout campaigns.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, and others are constantly talked about due to their direct impact on their teams, but sometimes it can be the under-the-radar players that make the others tick.

Here are three players from different clubs in the Premier League who have had stellar seasons so far:

#1 Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Having burst onto the scene mid-season during the 2018/19 campaign, Harvey Barnes has been a consistent presence for the Foxes – especially under Brendan Rodgers.

After loan spells with Barnsley and West Brom, the Englishman was primed to make an impact in the second half of his debut season and has yet to look back.

This season, mainly occupying the left-hand side, he has seen 13 goals and four assists in 33 appearances – his best return in a Leicester shirt to date.

With those numbers, Barnes has an outside chance for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of this summer’s delated European Championship. His presence in the national team will surely be constant heading into next season.

The England U21 international has surprised many with his consistent performances at the highest level and has helped the Foxes climb up to third position. At 23 years of age, Barnes is one of the brightest prospects in the league.

#2 Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

Sold for £15 million last summer after a 10-year stint with Arsenal, Emiliano Martinez has repaid that fee with his outstanding displays for Aston Villa.

While he only truly got a chance to impress in the first team for the Gunners in his final year, Martinez has shown what a top-class goalkeeper he is after making the move to the Villains to work under Dean Smith.

Martinez, 28, has made, on average, eight saves per-game, which has helped him keep 12 clean sheets in 23 Premier League games.

Martinez is at the peak of his powers and will be one to watch for many years if he is to carry on this trajectory. It was the right decision and move for the Argentinean last summer in order to gain a regular starting spot in a team.

At £15 million, Martinez has to be one of the bargains of the summer.

#3 James Ward-Prowse – Southampton

While James Ward-Prowse has been a name known to the masses for many years now, he is arguably having his best season to date.

Some fixtures have gone against Southampton, especially their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United, but Ward-Prowse has consistently captained his side to a phenomenal standard.

The Englishman has already had his best attacking return from any season, with 13 games left to play. Six goals and five assists show Ward-Prowse’s ability to influence the final third as well as perform his defensive duties.

Ward-Prowse is arguably the best dead ball specialist in the country with an unbelievable delivery on him and he also has a keen eye for goal. On either side and from corners, the Englishman’s pinpoint accuracy causes even the best defences to become unstuck when trying to deal with them.

While Southgate might not call Ward-Prowse up for his final squad in the summer, he has had his best season to date in a hit-and-miss Southampton side.