Top 10 away kits heading into the 2019/20 football season

Pranav Byakod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 608 // 15 Jul 2019, 23:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Philippe Coutinho (center) modeling Barca's latest away kit Sané, Silva, Mendy, and Ederson model City's new away kit

For many decades, the sport of football has been the source of entertainment for millions. Every weekend during the season, football fanatics will glue their eyes to the television sets and cheer for their favorite club as loud as they possibly can, but what about the offseason?

What about the two months of summer with barely any club football action? Well during this time, fans wait for the club to release their new kits and immediately spring to the nearest outlet store to purchase it.

As the 2019/20 season of European football approaches, many top clubs have been working on upgrading their kit designs from the previous year.

Some teams, like Barcelona, decided on incorporating past designs into their jersey while other teams, like Roma, worked on creating an innovative style that will immediately raise shirt sales.

This article will take a look at some of the most attractive and eye-catching away jerseys that clubs have presented this offseason.

Honorable Mention: Manchester City

David Silva donning Man City's away jersey

For the defending champions of England, the away kit was never a problem. In the past couple of years, Manchester City has decided to use black as their primary away kit color, which has yielded lots of successful reviews.

The reason this City away jersey doesn't make it into the top 10 is that it's not much of an upgrade from the previous one. In 2018, the club added thin lines of alternating yellow and light blue, which made the jersey stand out.

This year, they've decided to remove the stripes and instead incorporate a yellow and black stripe design on the left shoulder, commending The Hacienda.

The blue and pink sleeve cuffs add a nice touch of color contrast to the cascading black, and the goalkeeper's kit looks stunning, but it narrowly missed the top ten list.

1 / 6 NEXT