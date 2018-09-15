The Top 10 Football Players in the World

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.65K // 15 Sep 2018, 08:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who is the current best player in the World (Picture credit - g element)

The debate rages between every football fan on over who is currently the best footballer in the world. Everyone has their own opinion, some say Lionel Messi is the greatest player right now, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues to impress at 33 and his accolades make him a serious choice for many fans. Others such as Nicklas Bendtner who would list himself at the top of the list. Well, turn away now Nicklas, because here is our version of the best players in world football right now.

#10 Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian is the Premier League's best player

Kevin De Bruyne has enjoyed three wonderful years since his return to the English Premier League with Manchester City. Deemed not good enough by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, the playmaker was sold to Wolfsburg for £18 Million in 2014. After two stunning seasons with the club, Manchester City lured him back to the Premier League for a club record fee of £55 million.

The Belgian has adapted to life in England seamlessly and has quickly replaced Mesut Ozil as the leagues best playmaker. The 27-year-old has so far managed 46 assists and 21 goals despite only appearing in 99 Premier League games for City. Expect plenty more from the Belgian in the coming season as he looks to further enhance his reputation as the best player in the Premier League.

#9 Manuel Neuer

Still the best goalkeeper in the world

Other goalkeepers may surpass him over the next few years but as of now, Neuer remains the best in the world. Leadership, agility and the ability to play the ball out from the back are the traits that have made him the best in his position since 2010.

The German's greatness and legacy have been further highlighted by top sides around the world trying to have their own Manuel Neuer. We have seen this most recently at Manchester City, Arsenal, and Juventus. It is the ultimate compliment and testament to the man who has revolutionised how goalkeepers play the modern game of football.

1 / 9 NEXT