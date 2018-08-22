Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Top 5 Centre Backs in the World at the moment

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    22 Aug 2018, 23:38 IST

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly
Varane will look to carry his World Cup form into the LaLiga as well

The game of football has a variety of roles that are performed by different individuals. While the strikers get the goals and the midfielders control the pace of the game, the defenders are tasked with helping the team not concede.

The old adage ‘Attack wins you games and defence wins you titles’ has gained more significance these days with the influx of tactical battles. The last thing a team wants is to concede a scrappy goal and fall behind the eight-ball.

Nowadays, defenders need to be adept with the ball at their feet as well. In the years gone by, these players could get away with being a bit sloppy in possession. However, that isn’t the case these days.

The best defenders in the business are those who can play out from the back while excelling at their primary responsibility, defending. Through the course of this article, we would look at the best centre-backs in the world currently.

The list has been compiled after looking at the various attributes they provide and the completeness of their play, which includes skill on the ball as well as off it.

Without further ado, here are the best centre-backs in the world.

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Senegal v Colombia: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Koulibaly is a towering presence in defence

Kalidou Koulibaly is a Senegalese defender who plays for Napoli in the Serie A. He has been at Napoli since 2014 and in the course of his stay, has established himself as one of the Serie A’s premier defenders.

Koulibaly had a decent World Cup for Senegal and was unfortunate to miss out on the knock-out phase, courtesy the Fair Play rule.

Apart from his exploits with Senegal, he has been an ever-present in Napoli’s back line and enjoyed enormous success under Maurizio Sarri.

Koulibaly is an imposing figure at the heart of the defence and wins his fair share of aerial battles.

In addition to this, he is very agile and can track the quickest of runners. He isn’t too bad with the ball at his feet, having averaged 85 passes in the Serie A last term at an accuracy of over 90%.

At 27 years of age, he is at the peak of his powers and is paramount to Carlo Ancelotti’s team in Naples. Till now, he hasn’t put a foot wrong for Napoli and he would hope he can come up with more of the same throughout this season.

Koulibaly gets in at No.5 for his athleticism and the completeness of his play.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Diego Godin Carlo Ancelotti Leisure Reading
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
