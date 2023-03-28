The top 5 La Liga teams with the best away record this season | March 2023

La Liga is one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, with fierce rivalries and some of the most talented players. While playing at home can provide a significant advantage for teams, it's the away record that truly separates the best from the rest.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top five La Liga teams with the best away record this season, examining their tactics, strengths, and key players that have helped them succeed on the road.

These teams have shown that they have what it takes to perform at the highest level, even when away from their home turf. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top five La Liga teams with the best away record this season.

#5. Real Betis

Despite their recent UEFA Europa League loss against Manchester United, Betis remain one of the toughest clubs in La Liga.

They have built a reputation of being a difficult club to beat over the years and that can be seen this season as they have drawn with both Real Madrid and Barcelona (in the Supercopa de Espana).

In La Liga this season, Real Betis have played 13 away games, winning six, drawing three games and losing only 4 times. The team have adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation where they play a fluid possession-based game under Manuel Pellegrini. This allows them to dominate weaker teams.

Against stronger opposition, they rely on their double pivot to screen the defense and try to stay compact in defense. They rely on quick breaks to create goal-scoring opportunities in these games. This has favored Borja Iglesias as the Spaniard already has 12 goals and three assists in La Liga.

#4. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have a wonderful mix of technical proficiency and youthful energy in their squad. Players like Alexander Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo, Brais Mendez, and Martin Zubimendi have all delivered consistent performances this season.

Under manager Imanol Alguacil, they play a patient and precise brand of possession-based football. They have an immaculate away record this season with eight wins, two draws and three losses in 13 games.

Sociedad’s strongest asset is their midfield, as they have more goal contributions compared to the forwards.

#3. Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s men are having an interesting season in La Liga this term. They have a better record away from home this season than at the Metropolitan Stadium.

Atletico have won eight away games, drawn three and lost two. They have accrued 27 points away from home compared to their 24 points at home.

The Madrid-based side are famous for their defense-first approach to the game and are excellent at defending deep and hitting teams on the counter.

Antoine Griezmann has been an inspiration for them this season with nine goals and eight assists in the league.

#2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have played 14 away games in La Liga this season, registering nine wins, drawing once and losing four times. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been a dominant force this season with their attractive attacking and possession-based football.

As you would expect, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric have been the focal points in helping the team achieve good results this season in La Liga. However, they have already conceded a 12-point lead to their rivals Barcelona and Los Blancos' title defense is in serious jeopardy.

#1. Barcelona

In recent years, Barcelona have struggled with their performances away from home. This season, however, Xavi's methods have turned the tide and Barca have been brilliant on their travels. They have collected 33 out of a possible 39 points on the road with 11 wins and 2 losses in 13 matches.

While Barca have maintained their possession-based gameplay, they have also adapted excellently to different opponents and the challenges they present.

Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have arguably been the team’s best performers in doing so well on the road this season.

