Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:46 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in Europe

Since its inception in 1992, the UEFA Champions League has been the premier European club tournament. It has been the ultimate battle of wits, strategy and firepower in Europe. The Champions League is not just a tournament anymore, it is the definition of the minimum standard that all the big clubs in Europe wish to maintain season after season. It is the ultimate dream for every ambitious club playing in every league in Europe and winning a coveted spot in the group stages is a matter of prestige as well as an indication of the level of footballing excellence achieved by the club.

Like every top-level football tournament, the Champions League too has been home to some fantastic goal scorers since its start. From Raul Gonzalez to Ruud van Nistelrooy, from Andriy Shevchenko to Thierry Henry, from Inzaghi to Ibrahimovic, legendary striker from various countries around the world have graced the tournament and lit up the occasion. This season too, the competition will host some fabulous strikers, record breakers and trendsetters, who will strive to improve their as well as the tournament’s standards once again.

We look at the 7 strikers here, who, based on their records and current form, can be considered as the top 7 goal scorers in the Champions League right now.

#7 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay, PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

Career Goals in UEFA Champions League – 32 

The Uruguayan is one of the finest goalscorers in football and is good with his feet as well as in the air. He contributes to the overall tactics of his team, covering much ground in every game and drifting to the wings to carve out space or to allow runners from the midfield to arrive. However, it is his goal scoring form that has brought him most accolades in football.

He first played in the Champions League in the 2011/12 season, representing Napoli and scored 5 goals in 8 appearances. Since then he has appeared in the Champions League 52 times and scored 32 goals, out of which, 5 were scored for Napoli and rest for his current club PSG. Last season, he scored 7 goals from 8 appearances for PSG.

This season, Cavani has already scored 3 goals in 3 games in the league, while in the Champions League, PSG are in group C along with Liverpool, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade. They start their Champions League group stages with a visit to Anfield to face high flying Liverpool on Tuesday and the French side will hope their Champions League top scorer is on song to earn them the vital away points.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Goal-scoring Defenders in the World right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Five teams that could win the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
7 Best Ball-playing Centerbacks right now
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us