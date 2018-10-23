×
The top 9 number 9s in Europe right now

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
845   //    23 Oct 2018, 13:42 IST

Paco Alcacer has insane minutes per goal ratio
Paco Alcacer has insane minutes per goal ratio

We are living in the age of captivating attacking football, with speedy wingers occupying the centre-stage. These skilful and creative players have become the wellspring of the goals nowadays.

But, does that mean the time of strikers is up in the game? Absolutely not. If anything today's 'No.9s' are stepping up their game. The Modern No.9 has gone from being just a poacher or a finisher to an all-round player, who fights for the ball, intimidates defenders and at times become the provider rather than the scorer.

The No.9 jersey, which was made famous by some of the legends of the game like Ronaldo, Di Stefano, Alan Shearer, still remains coveted among the top strikers of the game.

So, with almost a quarter of the season already behind us, let us take a look at the 9 players who have done justice to the 'No.9' jersey so far.

#9 Alexandre Lacazette


Lacazette is the joint top scorer for Arsenal
Lacazette is the joint top scorer for Arsenal

Having been utilized from the bench in the first three fixtures of the season for Arsenal, it was looking like another mediocre season for Alexandre Lacazette. When finally named in the starting line-up against Cardiff, the Frenchman not only scored the winning goal, but was named the Man of the Match as well.

After his match-winning performance, the former Lyon striker has been the number one goal-threat of the Gunners side, who are on a 7-game winning streak in the Premier League.

In the 9 Premier League games he has scored 4 goals and assisted two more, making himself indispensable to Unai Emery.

#8 Mauro Icardi

Icardi has led from the front at the San Siro
Icardi has led from the front at the San Siro

Mauro Icardi has been one of the most consistent and lethal finishers in Europe for the last few years. As Inter Milan's No.9, he remains their go-to player to break the deadlock in any league match.

He has scored 4 goals and 2 assists to his name so far, which might be below his standards, but having only started in 6 games this season in Serie A, his stats are solid. He has scored twice in as many appearances in the Champions League.

He exemplified what a No.9 should do, by scoring an injury time winner against bitter rivals AC Milan in the mother of all Italian derbies at the Giuseppe Meazza.

All stats are from transfermarkt.com

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
