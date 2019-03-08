6 Teams who had the best signings from the 2018 summer transfer window

Six months following the closure of the summer 2018 transfer window, it's fair to say we can make some conclusions now. Several transfer windows saw their club spend record amounts on new arrivals, yet fall into the relegation zone and sack their manager. Others saw their team's new signings flourish, leading to prospective fees that would soon quadruple their profit. And others, well, others may have just found the parts to deliver them their first title in decades.

These are the six best transfer windows of summer 2018.

#6 Lille

After surviving relegation by a hair, Lille sporting director Luís Campos went out and put together the most decisive influx of attackers that the summer 2018 transfer window would witness.

Jonathan Bamba and Rafael Leão arrived on free transfers, and Jonathan Ikoné arrived for €5 million, thus composing three-fourths of their front four. Nicolas Pépé, the right winger, had arrived for €10 million in Campos' first window, but was wasted up top by Marcelo Bielsa before finding his footing under new manager Christophe Galtier in his natural position.

José Fonte, who had started for Portugal's Euro-winning side just two years earlier before falling into obscurity at West Ham United and Dalian Yifang, returned to Europe on a free transfer. Since then, he's been a rock at the back for Lille, utilizing his experience in a young dressing room, and even wearing the captain's armband at times.

Zeki Çelik, on the other hand, joined Cengiz Ünder and Çağlar Söyüncü in players who have seamlessly transitioned from Turkey's second division to starting in a top 5 European league. After arriving for €2.5 million, he was expected to be behind Jérémy Pied in Galtier's rotation, yet he has since made that right back spot his own, linking up with Pépé, threatening defenses with his pace and creativity (5 assists) and holding it down defensively.

Perhaps Campos won't surpass his previous work at Monaco, which saw him discover the likes of Bernardo Silva, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar and Fabinho, building a title-winning team that would soon cash in record profits. Thomas Tuchel's PSG side are too good to let Lille win the title. But after treading water financially last summer and surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth, Campos has brought Les Dogues back into France's upper echelon.

