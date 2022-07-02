“The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United” – Carragher takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United transfer request

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has taken a dig at Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo after it was reported that he had put in a transfer request.

The Portuguese ace made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer but despite scoring 24 goals in all competitions, endured a difficult season. The Red Devils were atrocious on all fronts and even failed to achieve Champions League football as Ronaldo got his fair share of criticism for being inconsistent.

There were questions over his future but those were allayed following new manager Erik ten Hag's affirmation that he's part of his plans for next season (via talkSPORT).

However, uncertainty shrouds the 37-year-old's future once again after he asked the club to let him go in case of a suitable offer, according to The Times.

Carragher, who played against him in the northwest derbies during Ronaldo's first spell with United, has now taken a swipe at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He wrote on Twitter:

"#Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United [laughing emoji]."

Before signing for Manchester United, Ronaldo was close to joining their city rivals Manchester City before the Red Devils swooped in (as per Goal). He then signed for his former club in a transfer worth about £13 million.

Ronaldo's second spell with the club might now end sooner than expected as he intends to leave if the right bid comes in.

Given his extraordinary ability to score even at this age, the Portuguese international will have no shortage of suitors. However, his wages will definitely be an issue for many of them.

Manchester United failed to match Ronaldo's ambition

While he never gave anything less than 100 per cent on the field, the same cannot be said for Manchester United, who were below par last season.

Things were so bad that Ronaldo himself was caught laughing at the side's ineptness on camera during their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

A series of heavy defeats and their shortcomings in cup competitions dealt his reputation a huge blow, despite being their highest scorer in all competitions. The club ended the season trophyless and it was Ronaldo's first trophyless season in over a decade.

Although there's promise for the upcoming season under a proven manager, it's unrealistic to expect them to compete on all fronts.

Manchester United's ambitions don't match that of Ronaldo's, as he's still hungry for more glory.

