The twilight career contentment of Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney

Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney have found a deeper level of contentment in recent weeks, but how will it affect their respective careers?

They are two of the greatest goalscorers of their generation, but it is the implication of a new-found contentment that could be set to play a key part in the remaining years of their respective, glittering careers.

Both of these star names have now edged past their 30th birthdays, and while retirement remains distant on the horizon, significant times of change could yet define how these most decorated and celebrated figures bring their careers to a close.

Wayne Rooney marked his return to Everton on Thursday with a stunning trademark goal as he opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's side in a friendly in Tanzania. There was an immediate sense of celebration from the striker before a more reserved congratulations from his new teammates kept with the low-key nature of the fixture.

There is no doubt that once again scoring in an Everton shirt has been a dream that Rooney has privately held since he left Goodison Park as a teenager back in 2004. The personal delight was more than apparent.

By comparison, Lionel Messi is a player that has defined the modern era. A player with ability above and beyond any rival, Messi also boasts an unwavering passion to play and celebrate each of his 500-plus goals with the same youthful enthusiasm that defined his emergence through the ranks of La Masia.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Messi has turned 30, become a husband and agreed one of the most lucrative long-term contracts in the history of the game to remain at the Camp Nou. Messi has subsequently signed-up for contentment in every aspect of his personal and professional life. But will the richness replace the hunger that forged all of his success?

For club at least, Messi has achieved all that there is to achieve, while his haul of personal awards is both unprecedented and well-deserved. A lack of international success with Argentina remains a frustration when the inevitable comparisons to Diego Maradona are made. Regardless, Messi will be considered one of the greatest of all time, maybe even the greatest ever.

His contribution to the success of Barcelona in an era that redefined the world game is immeasurable, but considerable, and his reputation will grow as his brilliance is resigned to memory in years to come.

Rooney is another figure that has confirmed his status in the modern game, and like Messi has cemented his reputation with statistics. A record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, there is no argument over Rooney’s contribution. Likewise, Rooney is another who has only experienced only frustration when representing his country on the biggest stage.

However, his career has been dogged by controversy, ranging from transfer requests to being knocked-out in his own kitchen, and despite his success there was a continual underlying feeling that he never really adapted to Old Trafford life in the same way as the fabled class of ’92. His criticism of the England fans at the 2010 FIFA World Cup also showed his edge.

His Liverpool roots always made such a connection difficult in Manchester, and the proof was in the relaxed smile of natural happiness that headlined his press conference confirming his return to Everton recently. Rooney spoke from the heart about his love for the club that put him on the road to greatness, and his appreciation of having a second chance to represent the club that introduced him to the professional game has certainly not been lost on him.

Like Messi, Rooney is a football fan at heart, and plays with a passion that eclipses the more vulgar aspects of the modern game. The badge means more than the financial rewards to both players, despite the incredible riches that both have earned along the way. Wayne Rooney has had to grow up fast, and many may suggest that he failed to do so. He played for Everton as a teenager and left, but now older and wiser, he appreciates the unfinished business that remains.

Rooney has been the topic of much debate in recent seasons, with his form for club and country questioning his current status, and if his best years are well and truly behind him. Still only 31, Rooney has much to offer, and his desire to again play for Everton could bring the very best out him yet.

He retains a desire to continue with his international career, and he will embrace the challenge of proving to England manager Gareth Southgate that he cannot afford to be without the one-time talisman of the national team. Rooney has more history to make in the Premier League, and Everton are the club to reap the rewards.

Between them, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney have won more major honours than the majority of established top-flight clubs across Europe. They will win more before they retire, and the personal accolades are sure to continue rolling in.

For Rooney, this is a new chapter, the perfect ending, the script-written swan song. For Messi, this is his final period to thank the fans of the Camp Nou for their support, for what they have achieved together along the way, and how they achieved it. It is his chance to celebrate all that they experienced in the best possible and perfect way.

Messi has no point to prove, but there is a feeling that Rooney still does, especially to the doubters that have waited to see him fall throughout his time in the spotlight. The contentment of their respective decisions will have an impact upon the remaining years of their careers, and the indications are that Messi’s natural downturn will be mirrored by a resurgence from Rooney.

Psychology has a huge part to play in the career of a professional footballer, particularly at the very highest level, and happiness with hunger to succeed can be a hugely-effective combination. However, be sure to enjoy what both players have left to offer the game that has given them so much, as there is still a lot more magic to come.