“The way they disrespect players, I could never do that” – When Karim Benzema gave bold response to becoming pundit after retirement

Last year, Karim Benzema gave a bold response when asked whether he would become a pundit after the end of his football career. The Frenchman cited that pundits disrespect players too much, and he would never do that.

Benzema, one of the finest strikers of the modern era, has endured his fair share of criticism over the years. Especially during the early stages of his Real Madrid career, the Frenchman was often the subject of scathing attacks from pundits due to his inability to score regularly.

Many professional footballers take up punditry post retirement and have been successful, too. Benzema, though, disregards the idea (via Madrid Zone):

"Becoming a football pundit after retiring? No, never, the way they disrespect players, I could never do that."

Karim Benzema has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in a surprising move, bringing an end to his illustrious Real Madrid career. He left the Madrid giants as their second highest goalscorer, scoring 354 times across competitions.

Florentino Perez gave Karim Benzema an emotional Real Madrid farewell

Over the years, Karim Benzema established himself as one of the best players in Real Madrid's history. He left them as the Ballon d'Or winner, winning the 2022 edition of the individual honour.

Florentino Perez was emotional when speaking about the French striker's 14-year-long stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos president said about Benzema's eventful stint at the club (via Los Blancos website):

"Today is a very difficult day for me. It's a day that brings back memories and the emotions of the last 14 years, and it's also a day of sentiment and emotions for all madridistas.

"A period of enormous anticipation began 14 years ago for all madridistas, one of the most impressive in our 121 years of history."

He added:

"Dear Karim, you arrived at Real Madrid 14 years ago and you have become one of the best players of all time. To everyone who has felt and feels this sadness at your departure from Real Madrid, I would like to say that this is also the time to remember the great fortune we've had enjoying your football throughout all these years.

"We have seen you do incredible things wearing our crest and our jersey all over the world. This is something that no madridista will ever forget."

Karim Benzema, despite his age, remains a fabulous player. He could turn out to be a brilliant signing for his new side Al-Ittihad.