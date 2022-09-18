"The way he went about the ugly part of the game, I was really impressed" - Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal star's display in 3-0 win against Brentford

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded 22-year-old midfielder Fabio Vieira for his performance in their 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. The Portuguese youngster scored his debut Premier League goal against Brentford to give the Gunners a comfortable three-goal cushion in the second half.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Fabio Vieira scores a goal on his first Premier League start Fabio Vieira scores a goal on his first Premier League start 😤 https://t.co/sov60LjJmy

Arteta was impressed with Vieira's creativity, adding that he is the sort of player who likes to play with his 'gut feeling and his instincts.' Arteta mentioned:

''He’s a creative player who needs to play with his gut feeling and his instinct. That’s what he needs to do and we need to create as much scenarios as possible for him to put his talent to the service of the team. But what I like as well is the way he competes. To come here (Brentford) and the way he went about the ugly part of the game, I was really impressed.''

Quizzed over Vieira's impact on the game and whether he is going to be a fixture in the starting XI, Arteta replied, via Football London:

''I think he is having a good progression. He has missed the whole pre-season due to an injury and that was very unlucky but we know his talent. We know the reason why we signed him and what he can bring to the team but to do it against Brentford in this ground on his PL debut is a different story and he shows again his character and his quality.''

Cabine Desportiva @CabineSport Arteta: "Fábio Vieira está a progredir bem. Perdeu toda a pré-época, mas conhecemos o seu talento. Sabemos por que o contratámos e o que pode dar à equipa. Mostrá-lo frente ao Brentford e logo na estreia, é uma história diferente. Mostrou a sua personalidade e qualidade." Arteta: "Fábio Vieira está a progredir bem. Perdeu toda a pré-época, mas conhecemos o seu talento. Sabemos por que o contratámos e o que pode dar à equipa. Mostrá-lo frente ao Brentford e logo na estreia, é uma história diferente. Mostrou a sua personalidade e qualidade." https://t.co/NDqdaiPSzy

The Spanish manager is happy with the position Vieira started the game in against Brentford, but remains open to further changes based on the partnership he develops with other players in the future. He added:

''That’s (Vieira's position) something that still needs to be decided but in those two attacking midfield positions for sure, and I think he’s played off the sides as well. It’s more about the relationships he’s building in his unit and his side and where he feels more comfortable. But the position he played today suits him really well.''

football365.com/news/arteta-gu… Mikel Arteta on Fabio Vieira: "We know the reason why we signed him and what he can bring to the team but to do it against Brentford in this ground on his Premier League debut is a different story and he shows again his character and his quality." #AFC Mikel Arteta on Fabio Vieira: "We know the reason why we signed him and what he can bring to the team but to do it against Brentford in this ground on his Premier League debut is a different story and he shows again his character and his quality." #AFC football365.com/news/arteta-gu…

The Portuguese arrived at the Emirates Stadium in June this year after Arsenal paid £35 million to reach an agreement with his former club, Porto. Vieira made his first Premier League appearance in Arsenal's 3-1 loss against Manchester United as he was called in as a substitute in the game's last quarter.

Arsenal trump Manchester City to reclaim the top position in the Premier League table

Arsenal registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford to reclaim the top position in the Premier League table from Manchester City.

The Gunners have a one-point lead over the defending champions, having won six of their seven matches this season. However, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the only two teams who have not lost a single game this season. Both teams have won five and drawn two matches in the Premier League so far.

