The World's first UN Certified Carbon Neutral Football Club: The Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers FC v Scunthorpe United - FA Cup First Round

Among all the chaos going on in the footballing world here's some bright news of a team which is showing the way for the world with their green initiative.

The Forest Green Rovers Football Club on Monday announced on being recognised by the United Nations as the World's first certified carbon neutral football club, after signing up to the UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now initiative for the upcoming season.

The UN campaign, launched in 2015, encourages companies, organisations, governments and citizens to reduce their climate footprints, with the aim of achieving a climate neutral world by the middle of this century.

The Forest Green Rovers, also known as the Green Army plays in the Sky Bet League 2 competition, the fourth tier of English Football. With their traditional light-green clothing, the club represents the forest green area of Nailsworth, England. Their stadium is called the "Green Lawn Stadium" and they are also the world's first vegan club.

In 2017, Forest Green Rovers were officially recognised as the world’s first vegan football club after they received the Vegan Trademark from the Vegan Society. The club favours the strong principle that there is a huge environmental and animal welfare impacts of livestock farming persisting these days and they also believe that vegan food improves the player performance and give fans healthier, tastier food on match days.

The club employs a total green initiative for their daily functioning. The team plays on green-organic pitches which are cut and maintained by lawnmowers which are solar powered. The rainwater which falls on the stands and pitch is also recycled for future uses and other purposes.

Forest Green Rovers v Bristol Rovers - Vanarama Football Conference League

The electricity inside the stadium is also powered by Green Energy and is supplied by a company called Ecotricity-owned by the chairman of the Football Club.

The club also has electric car facilities for the fans and EV charging slots inside the stadium.

The club also has plans to make a new 5000 capacity stadium abiding by their green rules called 'The Eco Park'.