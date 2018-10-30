×
The world's most valuable XI

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    30 Oct 2018, 08:29 IST

David De Gea
David De Gea

The current transfer market is a ballooned up one and players are transferred for astronomical prices. There was a time when only forwards and attacking midfielders were transferred for more than £40-50 million. However, even goalkeepers and defenders are being sold for prices higher than that.

Teams are shelling out £100-110 million with ease and it forces us to think, whether are trading in money or peanuts. Such is the valuation of players by their respective teams. Goalkeepers were sold for €25-35 million at max, but now, you have Kepa Arrizabalaga who was bought by Chelsea for an astonishing £71 million.

That is the money given for a goalkeeper, who is yet to prove himself as one of the best in the world. Neymar was sold for €222 million last summer and that shows the enormous prices that players are being sold for.

However, those prices aren't their real valuations and there are many parameters that one must consider before coming to a conclusion on the valuation of a player.

In light of that, we shall have a look at the most valuable XI with their actual valuations and not the ballooned up prices. A 3-5-2 formation has been used.

Note: All values courtesy Transfermarkt

Goalkeeper - David De Gea (€70 million)

He is a beast in front of the goal and doesn't let anything go behind him. He is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and naturally, is the most valuable goalie. He plies his trade for Manchester United and kept 18 clean sheets last year, even though he had a vulnerable defence in front of him.

He has been excellent in front of the goal this season but, his defence has let him down. He has constantly been contributing with saves, but the defenders never support him and as a result, he has conceded 17 goals in 10 Premier League games this season. He has kept just 3 clean sheets in all competitions and if his defence can perform slightly better, he is not going to concede anything.

The former Atletico Madrid player is known for his acrobatic saves and was also named in this year's FIFA World XI. He also won the Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season Award and hence, there is no doubting his prowess between the sticks.

All stats via Transfermarkt



1 / 5 NEXT
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
