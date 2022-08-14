"The worst possible teammate" - Manchester United star told he 'gets away with murder' after Brentford horror show

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his recent performances, claiming he always expresses frustration at his team-mates.

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP for £47 million in 2020, has established himself as the team's fulcrum over the past two seasons. He failed to reach the heights of the 2020-21 season last time around, netting just ten goals during the campaign.

The 27-year-old featured in his team's back-to-back defeats to Brighton Hove & Albion and Brentford this season, failing to make a mark in a creative role. He produced two disjointed performances for Erik ten Hag's side, mounting the pressure on the new boss.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor shared his two cents about the Portuguese playmaker and his attitude. He elaborated:

"How many managers can they go through? It's easy to point at Maguire, easy to point at Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho. For me, Fernandes, since he has been in the Premier League, yes he has had great stats, goalscoring and assists but he looks like the worst teammate."

He continued:

"Every time a player gives it away, every time he gives it away, he throws his arms up at his teammates, he throws his arms up at the bench. I've played with players like him, you'd be fuming at him. He'll press now and then. If that was Paul Pogba, they would be slaughtering Pogba in the media."

He added:

"Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything? I can't remember the last time he had a decent game. He's always the one that's throwing his arms up in the air. Even when he gives it away. He could pass it to you but pass it out of play and he'd blame you. That's the sort of player Fernandes is. The worst possible teammate."

The Red Devils will next lock horns with traditional rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22, and will be hoping to open their account in the Premier League.

Jamie Redknapp criticises two Manchester United players after Brentford loss

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp said that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's decision to start new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez cost the team in their 4-0 loss at Brentford on August 13. He said:

"Somebody's got to take responsibility. I cannot believe what I'm watching from this Manchester United team. It's like a team that have got the Manchester United badge on that were just thrown out there. They don't look like they're showing any responsibility or any care."

He continued:

"I think the manager's making mistakes. [Christian] Eriksen is not a defensive-midfield player, and he's playing him in that role. [Lisandro] Martinez is not strong enough as a central defender – he's getting bullied. It just sums up Manchester United, and those are two decisions the manager's made."

