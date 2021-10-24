'There are no excuses'- Robbie Fowler says Cristiano Ronaldo is delivering for Manchester United, challenges Solskjaer to do the same

Premier League legend Robbie Fowler has challenged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start delivering for the club. The Red Devils have endured a hot and cold start to the season despite acquiring a number of their top transfer targets this summer.

Manchester United managed to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Whilst Sancho has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and Varane is currently ruled out due to injury, Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an incredible start to his second spell at Manchester United.

The Portuguese star has scored six goals in nine appearances for the Red Devils and has delivered the goods whenever required. Robbie Fowler believes it is time for Solskjaer to deliver and get the best out of his squad.

'They're only one win behind City, but the football has been far from convincing, and really, they've only beaten teams who were struggling at the time. Is that Ronaldo's fault? No. it's the manager's job to sort that out," said Fowler, as per The Mirror.

'We've said for some years now, United needed three players to challenge the others. Now they've got them. So Ole deserves a bit of time to settle in Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho, and Varane. And produce a compelling team."

Give him this year, let's see how he deals with fitting them in, how he makes the most of their talents. Cristiano has delivered, now it's time for Ole to do the same, because he's been given the players, and there are no excuses."

Manchester United's incredible 3-2 comeback victory over Atalanta in the Champions League was an indication of what the club are capable of accomplishing under Solskjaer, and the weaknesses they possess.

The Red Devils will need to be at the top of their game when they face an in-form Liverpool team on Sunday evening at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to get the best out of his Manchester United squad during a difficult November fixture list

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have endured a disappointing start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign despite not facing any of the league's 'top six' clubs this season. The Red Devils will face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the course of the next month.

Manchester United will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title this season after signing all their top transfer targets this summer. Their results against some of the Premier League's top teams could determine their ability to challenge for the league title and Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls According to Fabrizio Romano, the #mufc vs Liverpool game will be key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future.Meaning, we're turning into prime Man Utd under Sir Alex and beating Liverpool 2-1 this weekend. According to Fabrizio Romano, the #mufc vs Liverpool game will be key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future.Meaning, we're turning into prime Man Utd under Sir Alex and beating Liverpool 2-1 this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Manchester United's talisman since joining the club from Juventus this summer. Solskjaer has not, however, managed to get the best out of a number of his top players such as Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani.

This has resulted in Manchester United lacking cohesion, unity, direction and a specific style of football. Solskjaer will have to try to get the best out of all his players in the coming weeks.

