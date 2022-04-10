“There are no excuses, we have got things to do” – Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Manchester United stars after Everton defeat

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that United need to focus on matters on the pitch and block everything going off it. He believes that players have "no excuses" and need to disassociate themselves from off-the-pitch matters.

Ralf Rangnick’s side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Everton earlier on Saturday to further fall behind in the race for the Premier League top four.

The Red Devils were pretty much outclassed in every department as Everton showed more determination and deserved the win.

The defeat was Manchester United’s eighth of the season. It’s now looking increasingly likely that they will miss out on Champions League football next season.

There is uncertainty off the pitch as Rangnick will leave his interim role at the end of the season to take up the consultant role. The club are also yet to announce a new permanent manager with many names being linked.

It is evident that the Manchester United squad are not entirely sure of what to do on the pitch. Ferdinand feels they need to disassociate themselves with what happens in the boardroom for things to get better on the field.

Speaking to BT Sport (via The Sun), he said:

"Uncertainty isn’t great at any level. You expect it to be organised, but we are where we are. Man Utd have to get results, the players have to disassociate themselves with what goes on off pitch. You don’t get yourselves involved on that."

He added:

"You have got to get your head away from that. As players, the experienced players have to lead this. There are no excuses, we have got things to do. We have a Champions League position to play for. I wasn’t sure if Man Utd would get a result today, and that tells you where they are. You don’t know what you will get out of them, as a team and players, and that’s a team going for the Champions League."

Manchester United need a miracle in the remaining games to secure Champions League football

From the outside, it looks like Manchester United have let all the uncertainty regarding who will be in the hotseat next season affect them.

While there was an upturn in results when Rangnick first arrived in November, the Red Devils have been tame in recent weeks.

They were first knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in March, and since then, have struggled for form.

They are now six points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth in the league table. The Red Devils need a massive change in fortunes to finish in the top four.

Edited by Aditya Singh