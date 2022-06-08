"There was no infidelity on his part" - Antonio Aviles says Pique and Shakira were in an 'open relationship' and Barcelona star was 'surprised' by break-up

Barcelona star Gerard Pique's break-up with pop star Shakira after 12 years has caught the attention of the media.

The famous couple announced their decision to split in a joint statement on Saturday.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Multiple reports had surfaced before and after the announcement of infidelity claims from the Barcelona star's end that resulted in the split the relationship.

The couple got together immediately after the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In their 12 years together, they have shown incredible support for each other and have two beautiful children together - Sasha and Milan.

However, a few reports recently emerged claiming that Pique had been unfaithful to the Colombian pop star. The reports had also claimed that the Spanish footballer was living away from his family in a different house.

However, journalist Jose Antonio Aviles has come up with new information - claiming that the couple shared an 'open relationship' on the Viva La Vida show (as reported by Marca)

"Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part," the reporter stated. "There is great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent. Their agreement was 'you do what you want and I'll do what I want', but to present themselves as a couple to the public."

If this proves to be true, it could go a long way in stopping the backlash faced by the Barcelona defender.

The Barcelona star's name has been dragged through the media rumor mills on several occasions in recent days, accusing him of being unfaithful.

Barcelona star Pique and Shakira's break-up can have social repercussions

We live in a new, 'woke' age where truth is given the utmost importance. If the footballer has indeed been unfaithful to his loved ones, he should correctly get reprimanded for it. However, all the information that has come forth so far has been through unverified sources, with neither concerned party yet addressing the truth.

Celebrities, like humans, are prone to errors. Hence, it might be wise to reserve judgments until all the information is presented on the table. Otherwise, the social justice culture will take over yet another personal situation to create public entertainment fodder.

Supporting either of them at this point should not necessarily mean bad-mouthing the other - and fans of both stars will do well to remember this.

