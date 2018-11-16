×
'There is no problem with Dembele': Barcelona chief squashes Liverpool and Arsenal links

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
184   //    16 Nov 2018, 22:51 IST

Dembele was heavily linked with a Premier League move recently
Dembele was heavily linked with a Premier League move recently

What's the story?

Ousmane Dembele, the world's fourth most expensive player, has been heavily linked with a relocation to the Premier League recently, with Liverpool emerging as the prime destination.

In a recent statement though, Barcelona chief Pep Segura has said that the young Frenchman will eventually become a key player at Camp Nou and that he is not going anywhere.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old has only featured in one of the last five fixtures for La Blaugrana and was excluded from the squad that lost to Real Betis at home on Sunday.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season.

It has been reported that he had angered Barca due to his poor disciplinary record and regular late arrival to training sessions.

His struggles to adapt to Valverde's style and time spent away from the pitch on the bench fuelled speculations about a potential £85m January move away from the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Barcelona general manager Pep Segura admitted that Dembele is finding it difficult to adapt to Barca's playing style.

SkySports quoted him saying:

"He's[Dembele] really young and he's never had to get up to adjust to a playing style like ours. We admit he's finding it difficult. He also recognizes that. What we are doing is working as hard as possible so that he can adapt in the best possible way."

On the matter of current situation of the player, he said that things are normal and there is no problem with Dembele.

"There's no problem with Dembele."
"It's a normal situation for a young player with a lot of talent who has arrived at a club as big as Barca, full of great players. He had never experienced that before and there's an adaptation process that he has to go through."

He made one thing clear that the club has no intention of selling the player this transfer window and no offers have been received by the club thus far.

"As of today we have no offers for Dembele and we have no plans to change the structure of the squad," he said.

What's next?

Barcelona look certain to rebuff any potential suitors of their #11 at the moment. But Arsenal are still keeping tabs on the development player, Mirror reports.

Current Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who took Dembele from Rennes to Dortmund during his time in Germany is a huge admirer of the Frenchman.

So a potential blockbuster offer from the Gunners to lure this ill-disciplined winger away from LaLiga this January may be on the cards.

Shubham Dupare
