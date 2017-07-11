There is no room for complacency, says Stephen Constantine

Indian head coach Stephen Constantine said they wasted a lot of possession last time and cannot afford to be complacent.

by Press Release News 11 Jul 2017, 18:13 IST

Stephen Constantine

NEW DELHI, July 11, 2017: A day before India U-23 gear up to face Singapore U-23 in the second International friendly between the two teams in a span of three days, National Coach Stephen Constantine, presently in charge of India’s U-23 campaign, feels there is “no room for complacency.”

“We will not be complacent,” he said over the phone. “In fact, we can’t afford it,” he quips, in reference to India’s dominant display in the first friendly on July 9 when a Germanpreet Singh made the difference between the two sides.

The match kicks-off on July 12 at 04:30 PM IST and will be live streamed on https://mycujoo.tv/ch/320.

The two International matches have been organised by All India Football Federation to help the U-23 team prepare for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Qualifiers in Doha where India have been clubbed with hosts Qatar, Syria and Turkmenistan in Group C, which kicks-off on July 19.

“I will be looking to improve on our performance as much I am sure Singapore would be looking to improve on theirs,” Constantine stated. The Coach, however, wasn’t willing to agree to the tag of ‘dominant India.’

“Yeah, we wasted a great deal of possession and scored from the only shot on target,” he pronounced.

The City of skyscrapers, neat and clean, has been able to retain its green belt adding to its beauty. One can see people of all ages either cycling or jogging on the streets, reflecting the fitness conscious attitude. And as the boys sweat out practising at the Choa Chu Kan Stadium with the USD 2 million villas watching from a distance on the far side, Constantine also revealed, “We don’t have any injury concerns.”

“I am not someone to comment on my rival Team but can say that Singapore have some skilful players in their squad who at times looked very good,” Constantine, under whose coaching India have now won 9 International matches on the trot (including 8 with the Senior team), maintained.

The Indian contingent will head to Doha on July 15 once their commitments in Singapore end.