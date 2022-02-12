"There is no limit" - Freddie Ljungberg reserves high raise for Arsenal player who 'can do it all'

Former Arsenal forward Freddie Ljungberg has heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe. The youngster has developed into one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League in recent months. Ljungberg believes there is 'no limit' to what the midfielder can achieve.

Emile Smith Rowe made his debut for Arsenal during the 2019-20 season under the management of Freddie Ljungberg. The midfielder became a regular starter for the Gunners last season, making 33 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions for the club. Smith Rowe has grown from strength to strength during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners and is currently their leading goalscorer this season. Freddie Ljungberg has claimed the player 'can do it all'.

"There's always something in my opinion [that you can work on] if you're being a very critical coach. If you can just look at it from the outside and when I look at you, for example, you can do it all," said Ljungberg while unveiling Smith Rowe's FIFA 22 Future Stars card as per tbrfootball.com.

"You have the physical presence, you're big, you have pace, you have technique, you have a good shot. So in my opinion, there is no limit. The limit, I think, is you."

Emile Smith Rowe has been the bright spot for Arsenal in what has otherwise been an up-and-down season for Mikel Arteta's side. The north London club are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham with a game in hand over David Moyes' side.

Arsenal must prioritize the contract extension of Bukayo Saka in the coming months

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

Meanwhile, Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has less than eighteen months left on his current contract with the Gunners. Along with Emile Smith Rowe, Saka has been one of the standout players for the Gunners this season. The England Wiseman is considered one of the players around whom the club can build a squad for the future.

Saka has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Artera's men this season. Despite being a crucial member of the club's squad, Saka could leave Arsenal if they fail to finish in the top-four of the Premier League and secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

Bukayo Saka is believed to be keen to play for a club that will give him the chance to play in the Champions League and win silverware in the near future.

According to si.com, the winger has attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. The Premier League giants could attempt to sign Saka next summer as he will have just one year remaining on his deal with the north London club unless he signs a contract extension in the coming months.

The Gunners are therefore likely to do all in their power to persuade Bukayo Saka to extend his current deal.

