"There’ll be scapegoats" - Tony Cascarino suggests Manchester United superstar might be cast aside by Erik ten Hag 

Tony Cascarino believes Harry Maguire may never get to play for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag after a terrible last season. On Sunday, Harry Maguire featured in England's 1-0 loss to Hungary in a UEFA Nations League group match.

The Premier League club signed the Dutchman as their new full-time manager after Ralf Rangnick's interim-managerial role ended at the end of the season. The former Ajax manager is entrusted with changing the entire squad for the future and instilling a winning mentality in the players. After a trophy-drought of five years, the club are longing for silverware.

Maguire has been on the receiving end of criticism from football pundits and Manchester United fans for his below-par performances as skipper and leader of the defenders. The English centre-back was signed by the Red Devils for £80 Million from Leicester City in 2019 under former manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Cascarino believes Harry Maguire's position in the England team will be under threat if Erik ten Hag decides not to keep him as his preferred defender at Manchester United.

Speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast, Cascarino told talkSPORT:

“I think his career’s going to change slightly in the next year because with Erik ten Hag coming in at Man United, what does he think of Harry Maguire? You might have a scenario where he plays really well for England, gets to the start of the season and then doesn’t play under Ten Hag for Man United.''

Story continues below ad

“What does Gareth Southgate do then? That’s a possible scenario. It’s not unlikely because there’s going to be a lot of scapegoats after what’s happened at United over the last year. Last season was dreadful and there’ll be scapegoats and Harry Maguire might be one of them. Ten Hag might go down the road of saying ‘he’s not for me’. That happens sometimes in club football.''

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane pulls out of France squad after injury in the game against Denmark in UEFA Nations League

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has pulled out of the French squad after picking up an injury in the UEFA Nations League group match against Denmark. The defending world champions lost to the Danish side 2-1 on Saturday in their first group match.

Story continues below ad

Manchester United @ManUtd @RaphaelVarane has pulled out of the France squad after picking up a knock on Friday night



#MUFC @RaphaelVarane has pulled out of the France squad after picking up a knock on Friday night ℹ️ @RaphaelVarane has pulled out of the France squad after picking up a knock on Friday night 🇫🇷#MUFC

Varane was inconsistent in his first Premier League season for Manchester United due to persistent injury issues and the recent injury could be a setback for Erik ten Hag as well. The former Real Madrid player picked up a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Ibrahima Konate in the national side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far